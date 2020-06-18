SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Collaborative, a leading digital-first brand and e-commerce platform for natural home and personal care products, announced today the acquisition of Sundaily, a category leader in ingestible skincare. Over the past three years, Grove Collaborative has launched its own brands of home and personal care products, including lines of tree-free paper, laundry care and vitamins. This latest expansion into ingestible skincare, with the acquisition of a brand known for evidence-based product innovation and better-for-you ingredients, signals Grove Collaborative's continued focus on and expansion of its wellness portfolio.
"At Grove, our long-term vision is that consumer products will become a positive force for human and environmental health," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder & CEO of Grove Collaborative. "Sundaily helps us fulfill our vision by bringing effective, innovative, better-for-you products to our growing customer base who, category by category, are on the journey of trading conventional products for natural."
As Certified B Corporations, Grove Collaborative and Sundaily share a commitment to positive social change, including increased ingredient transparency and long-term sustainability. Since its 2018 launch, Sundaily has resonated with consumers looking for ingestible skincare and beauty products that actually work. "We started Sundaily with the simple idea that effective botanical ingredients in a delicious gummy format mean our customers would see real results," said co-founder and CEO Chris Tolles. "From the start, our mission has been to improve customers' skin health by doing things differently. Grove shares our values, and we're excited by how this partnership will accelerate the positive impact we can have."
Dr. Emilia Javorsky, Sundaily's co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, concurs: "I'm proud to see our approach catch the eye of a mission-aligned industry leader like Grove. Science is at the heart of Sundaily's mission. We're committed to active ingredients with published, peer-reviewed, human data for skin health and beauty and are excited to continue and extend our mission from within the Grove family."
Sundaily co-founders Dr. Emilia Javorsky and Chris Tolles will join Grove Collaborative in advisory roles, helping oversee integration and ongoing product development. Sundaily operations will move to Grove Collaborative's San Francisco headquarters, leveraging Grove's 150+ team there.
The Sundaily line includes The Base LayerⓇ, focused on skin protection, and The Back UpⓇ, focused on skin repair. The line is available today at Grove Collaborative, shipping in fully recyclable packaging:
- The Base Layer - $29.95
- The Back Up - $29.95
About Grove Collaborative
Launched in 2016 as a Certified B Corp, Grove Collaborative creates innovative natural products and offers a curated selection of healthy home essentials like cleaning supplies and personal care products. With a flexible scheduled delivery model and a personal shopper, a "Grove Guide" assigned to each customer, Grove's platform makes it easy for people to switch to healthier, more sustainable routines.
Every item Grove Collaborative offers, both from their flagship brand and from exceptional third party brands, has been thoroughly vetted against strict standards for sustainability, efficacy and supply chain practices. On a mission to define a new industry standard of eco-consciousness, Grove is the first and only plastic neutral retailer in the world and is committed to becoming 100% plastic-free by 2025. For more information, please visit www.grove.co.
About Sundaily
Launched in 2018 as a Certified B Corp, Sundaily makes daily gummies for healthy, glowing #skinfromwithin. Sun, smog, and other stressors harm our skin every day - but topicals can't get inside, where problems start. Sundaily gummies fight back against skin stress from the inside out, protecting and repairing our skin.
As an evidence-led brand, Sundaily's delicious skincare gummies use active ingredients that have been tested for skin health and beauty benefits in humans, with results published in peer-reviewed academic journals. Featuring novel, effective botanical extracts, Sundaily products are also committed to ingredient transparency, including using vegan, non-GMO, organic, USA-made ingredients whenever possible. For more information, please visit www.getsundaily.com.
