CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelinAir is hiring to fill a number of full- and part-time positions in Central Illinois in the Champaign / Springfield areas. These positions will be filled over the next several weeks, despite the disruptions caused throughout the economy by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Americans are counting on growers to keep the country fed in this time of crisis," IntelinAir co-founder and CEO Al Eisaian said. "We're looking for top talent to help farmers get the most from each harvest. We're extremely fortunate to be able to offer these opportunities at a time when so many have been devastated by layoffs or rescinded job offers."
IntelinAir delivers crop intelligence to farmers through aerial imagery, computer vision, machine learning, agronomic science, and intelligent user interfaces. IntelinAir's goal is to organize and digitize the world's crop information and performance – making it universally accessible and useful to deliver high yields, greater efficiencies, and sustainable farming to feed the human race.
IntelinAir seeks to fill three types of position:
- Paid intern, leading to consideration for a full-time role. This position seeks an eager student currently completing bachelor's coursework. The candidate should have an interest in agriculture and would be paid on an hourly basis through graduation.
- Account manager. This position works directly with growers to ensure customer success and contributes to the growth of the company by generating and nurturing leads. The successful candidate will have a bachelor's degree with a background in agriculture. The position, which requires travel within the region as allowed, comes with a full-time salary, plus commission.
- Agronomist. This position works with customers to gather feedback and ground-truths alerts, serving as a liaison between the field and the engineering team. This full-time, salaried position requires a background in agronomy, including a bachelor's degree and preferably five years' work experience.
To be considered, exceptional individuals should send a resume and cover letter explaining the value they would add by joining our team to jobs@IntelinAir.com.
IntelinAir has a long history of partnering with universities and colleges in the communities we serve to bring in top talent from ag, business, engineering and computer science backgrounds.
