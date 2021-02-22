BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRSi has highly proven experience in strategically and organically growing from a garage-based firm to a true leading-edge global competitor in some of the most forward-leaning tech areas across highly dynamic markets. These include Health IT, Defense Intelligence, Cloud and Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Big Data Storage and Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and more. With that, GRSi recently announced the formation of BroadTech, LLC, a formal Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program joint venture between GRSi and DeltaStrac, LLC, an exceptional service-disabled veteran and minority-owned firm with strong capabilities in military health systems, health and medical logistics, defense systems, cyber, and IT professional services.
BroadTech, LLC, is an SBA-certified 8(a), ISO 20000, 27001, 9001 certified and CMMI-ML3 appraised company that brings to bear 700+ diverse professionals, results-driven and industry-leading best practices, and unprecedented agility to deliver the highest client outcomes for mission support. BroadTech is the execution of a true "win, win" scenario for clients, leveraging proven technology innovation from an industry pace-setting company while receiving credit for, and supporting, the minority and SDVOSB community.
"As a technologist, whether running a NASDAQ traded company or working out of a garage, I've been a committed advocate of small business and the innovation and agility they deliver. At GRSi, we've been promoting minority and veteran businesses for over a decade, and we see the formalization of these efforts into an SBA-approved program as a peak achievement. We're fortunate to work with companies like DeltaStrac, and leaders like Gilroy Gotiangco, their CEO. I see our mentor protégé program as a core capability for our future, a key to innovative client solutions, and a responsibility as a socially conscious business. Achieving formal approval and launch of our first mentor protégé minority-owned joint venture during Black History month is amazing. We'll have more announcements for minority protégé's and joint ventures in the near future as we are continuing to expand this exciting program." - David Affeldt, President & CEO
GRSi drives state-of-the-art innovations and solutions across the Civilian, Defense, and Intel communities, as well as the commercial industry. Our professional technical and engineering services deliver next-generation systems engineering, cybersecurity, technology insertion, and best practices-based Enterprise Operations (EOps) management.
Our worldwide top-talent brings proven agility and innovation while maintaining compliance and governance. GRSi stabilizes, optimizes, and transforms our clients' environments, realizing their must-have objectives of resilient, reliable, and forward-leaning technical efficiencies.
For more information about BroadTech LLC, visit their website at broadtechllc.com.
