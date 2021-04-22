BOCA RATON, Fla., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRUBBRR, an industry leader in commerce automation technology, will host over 50 college students for a summer-long internship program. GRUBBRR's summer internship aims to give interns fast-paced, one of a kind professional experiences.
CEO Sam Zietz recognizes the talent of today's college students and seeks to nurture their growth each summer. "We've identified and recruited interns who have a natural aptitude for GRUBBRR's five core values," says Zietz. "Once they're in our office, we have three months to cultivate their work ethic, nurture their skill sets, and train them to think in new and innovative ways. If our efforts are successful, we've created essentially a new class of full-time employees who can join us upon graduation. I believe it's a waste of talent—and certainly a waste of time—to send interns on lunch runs when we can instead give them real-world problems to solve and contribute to the team's success while turning them into the next generation of leaders of the company."
The interns will be working in various departments including development, operations, marketing and sales. At GRUBBRR, interns are present for internal meetings and client presentations, and have even contributed to GRUBBRR's product development. Employees across all levels of the company work to teach these students that their perspectives matter. GRUBBRR prides itself on elevating intern voices and encouraging them to engage with their work at every opportunity presented. For the past few summers, GRUBBRR has seen immense success with this approach and is proud to announce the expansion of the program for the summer of 2021.
"Word travels fast in the communities at these colleges," Zietz continues. "Other students look at our past interns and wonder how they can achieve that same level of time management, accountability, and emotional intelligence. Now we're known for trusting interns with major responsibilities and preparing them for success. That reputation has attracted triple the number of applicants from last year—and in the middle of a pandemic. We have more applications coming in than ever before and the selected interns will have the opportunity to work collaboratively at our new world-class facility. It's a win-win situation."
Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Brooks echoes these sentiments. "The strength of GRUBBRR's internship program is how immersed the interns are in their respective departments and responsibilities," says Brooks. "In three months, we give college students experience that most employees don't get two years into their careers. The marketing department teaches interns to handle projects usually reserved for experienced, full-time employees. We see the quality of the work they produce by the end of the summer and we are speechless. Part of this can be attributed to a world-class education. A lot of it is GRUBBRR: the meetings, the mentors, the people they meet, and the deals they witness. At the end of the day, you just can't teach that in a lecture hall."
