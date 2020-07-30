CHICAGO, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and also posted a letter to shareholders on its investor relations website. The Company reported revenues of $459 million, which is a 41% year-over-year increase from $325 million in the same period last year. Gross Food Sales grew 59% year over year to $2.3 billion, up from $1.5 billion in the same period last year.
"Our singular focus for the second quarter was to support our restaurant partners as much as possible in their time of need. With a little help from increased demand, we are proud to announce we were able to spend approximately $100 million supporting and keeping restaurants, drivers and diners safe during these difficult times," said Matt Maloney, Grubhub founder and CEO. "In June, we announced our acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com which will create the largest and only profitable online food marketplace outside of China. We are excited to join forces with a team that has demonstrated it can grow this business sustainably on a global basis and who is also focused on capturing a disproportionate share of the profitable growth in the U.S. going forward."
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
The following results reflect the financial performance and key operating metrics of our business for the three months ended June 30, 2020, as compared to the same period in 2019.
Second Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenues: $459.3 million, a 41% year-over-year increase from $325.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Net Income (Loss): $(45.4) million, or $(0.49) per diluted share, a decrease from $1.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: $13.3 million, a 76% year-over-year decrease from $54.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss): $(15.9) million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, a decrease from $24.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
Second Quarter Key Business Metrics Highlights1
- Active Diners: 27.5 million, a 35% year-over-year increase from 20.3 million Active Diners in the second quarter of 2019.
- Daily Average Grubs (DAGs): 647,100, a 32% year-over-year increase from 488,900 DAGs in the second quarter of 2019.
- Gross Food Sales: $2.3 billion, a 59% year-over-year increase from $1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
"The strong trends we observed in April persisted throughout the quarter with year-over-year DAG growth accelerating each month," said Adam DeWitt, Grubhub President and CFO. "With that strength continuing in July, it is becoming more clear that the current environment has advanced the secular shift toward online food ordering. We remain confident that focusing on restaurant supply and diner loyalty will enable us to keep growing in a sustainable and profitable manner."
Guidance
Given Grubhub's pending acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com, it is no longer issuing forward-looking guidance.
About Grubhub
Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is a leading online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace with the largest and most comprehensive network of restaurant partners, as well as over 27 million active diners. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features over 300,000 restaurants and is proud to partner with more than 225,000 of these restaurants in over 4,000 U.S. cities. The Grubhub portfolio of brands includes Grubhub, Seamless, LevelUp, AllMenus and MenuPages.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude merger, acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, income taxes, net interest expense, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders exclude merger, acquisition, restructuring and certain legal costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense and other nonrecurring items as well as the income tax effects of these non-GAAP adjustments. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as key performance measures because we believe they facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences primarily caused by variations in capital structures, tax positions, the impact of acquisitions, restructuring and certain legal costs, the impact of depreciation and amortization expense on our fixed assets and the impact of stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation" below for a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.
1 Key Business Metrics are defined on pages 28 - 29 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2020.
GRUBHUB INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$
459,282
$
325,058
$
822,262
$
648,828
Costs and expenses:
Operations and support
318,867
162,406
533,428
323,756
Sales and marketing
94,004
74,128
184,746
152,582
Technology (exclusive of amortization)
30,228
29,400
61,501
56,650
General and administrative
32,237
25,784
71,186
48,571
Depreciation and amortization
34,557
27,223
67,920
52,312
Total costs and expenses
509,893
318,941
918,781
633,871
Income (loss) from operations
(50,611)
6,117
(96,519)
14,957
Interest expense - net
6,816
5,467
13,196
8,279
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(57,427)
650
(109,715)
6,678
Income tax benefit
(12,016)
(602)
(30,877)
(1,464)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
(45,411)
$
1,252
$
(78,838)
$
8,142
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common
Basic
$
(0.49)
$
0.01
$
(0.86)
$
0.09
Diluted
$
(0.49)
$
0.01
$
(0.86)
$
0.09
Weighted-average shares used to compute net income
Basic
92,116
91,177
91,954
91,064
Diluted
92,116
92,786
91,954
92,852
KEY BUSINESS METRICS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Active Diners (000s)
27,475
20,288
27,475
20,288
Daily Average Grubs
647,100
488,900
581,700
504,900
Gross Food Sales (millions)
$
2,325
$
1,459
$
3,955
$
2,962
GRUBHUB INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data)
June 30, 2020
December 31, 2019
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
484,760
$
375,909
Short-term investments
48,616
49,275
Accounts receivable, less allowances for doubtful accounts
75,726
119,658
Income tax receivable
19,390
3,960
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,721
17,515
Total current assets
647,213
566,317
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT:
Property and equipment, net of depreciation and amortization
212,772
172,744
OTHER ASSETS:
Other assets
36,836
26,836
Operating lease right-of-use asset
99,058
100,632
Goodwill
1,007,968
1,007,968
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
476,309
500,481
Total other assets
1,620,171
1,635,917
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,480,156
$
2,374,978
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Restaurant food liability
$
206,306
$
131,753
Accounts payable
24,508
26,748
Accrued payroll
34,166
19,982
Current operating lease liability
16,642
9,376
Other accruals
124,555
61,504
Total current liabilities
406,177
249,363
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Deferred taxes, non-current
11,607
27,163
Noncurrent operating lease liability
110,193
111,056
Long-term debt
493,475
493,009
Other accruals
4,152
817
Total long-term liabilities
619,427
632,045
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value
9
9
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,330)
(1,628)
Additional paid-in capital
1,204,922
1,164,400
Retained earnings
251,951
330,789
Total Stockholders' Equity
$
1,454,552
$
1,493,570
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,480,156
$
2,374,978
GRUBHUB INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$
(78,838)
$
8,142
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating
Depreciation
18,820
13,626
Amortization of intangible assets and developed software
49,100
38,686
Stock-based compensation
41,221
36,527
Deferred taxes
(15,556)
298
Other
2,548
3,240
Change in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
43,390
(13,349)
Income taxes receivable
(15,429)
429
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(5,476)
(14,857)
Restaurant food liability
74,612
(3,078)
Accounts payable
547
(10,216)
Accrued payroll
14,190
3,122
Other accruals
61,732
7,219
Net cash provided by operating activities
190,861
69,789
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of investments
(56,554)
(25,526)
Proceeds from maturity of investments
57,500
21,636
Capitalized website and development costs
(29,269)
(22,188)
Purchases of property and equipment
(41,800)
(23,140)
Acquisition of other intangible assets
(510)
(8,889)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
127
Other cash flows from investing activities
(525)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(71,158)
(57,980)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt
175,000
500,000
Repayments of borrowings under the credit facility
(175,000)
(342,313)
Taxes paid related to net settlement of stock-based
(14,240)
(15,360)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
3,667
2,930
Payments for debt issuance costs
(259)
(8,954)
Other cash flows from financing activities
(454)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(11,286)
136,303
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
108,417
148,112
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and
(651)
(2)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
379,595
215,802
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period
$
487,361
$
363,912
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ITEMS
Cash paid for income taxes
$
—
$
567
GRUBHUB INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share and per order data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(45,411)
$
1,252
$
(78,838)
$
8,142
Income taxes
(12,016)
(602)
(30,877)
(1,464)
Interest expense - net
6,816
5,467
2
13,196
8,279
2
Depreciation and amortization
34,557
27,223
67,920
52,312
EBITDA
(16,054)
33,340
(28,599)
67,269
Merger, acquisition, restructuring and certain
8,316
1,341
21,692
1,827
Stock-based compensation
21,036
20,049
3
41,221
36,527
3
Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,298
$
54,730
$
34,314
$
105,623
Net income (loss) per order
$
(0.77)
$
0.03
$
(0.74)
$
0.09
Adjusted EBITDA per order
$
0.23
$
1.23
$
0.32
$
1.16
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
(45,411)
$
1,252
$
(78,838)
$
8,142
Stock-based compensation
21,036
20,049
3
41,221
36,527
3
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
11,487
11,828
24,172
23,770
Merger, acquisition, restructuring and certain
8,316
1,341
21,692
1,827
Income tax adjustments
(11,354)
(9,595)
(24,210)
(17,457)
Non-GAAP income (loss)
$
(15,926)
$
24,875
$
(15,963)
$
52,809
Weighted-average diluted shares used to compute
92,116
92,786
91,954
92,852
Non-GAAP income (loss) per diluted share
$
(0.17)
$
0.27
$
(0.17)
$
0.57
2
Interest expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $1.8 million and $1.9 million, respectively, of expense for the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs in February and June of 2019.
3
Stock-based compensation for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 included $1.6 million of expense related to the accelerated vesting of equity awards to a terminated acquired employee.