NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the following areas...in southern New Jersey...Camden. In Pennsylvania...Carbon, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western Montgomery. * From 8 PM EDT this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * Rain, heavy at times, is expected to begin late this evening and continue through much, if not all, of the day on Tuesday. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely within the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible. * Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and areas of poor drainage is possible with the heaviest rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&