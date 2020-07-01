Vidanta_RivieraMaya_CirqueduSoleilTheater.jpg

Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ will be reopening at Vidanta Riviera Maya on July 3, 2020.

MEXICO CITY, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group announced that it is utilizing the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) to restructure their business in order to further their position as a world leader in entertainment.

"We are proud to be close collaborators with Cirque du Soleil and will continue to work as two families, united with the aim of bringing Mexico captivating entertainment experiences of the highest quality," said Daniel Chávez Morán, founder of Grupo Vidanta.

ABOUT VIDANTA

As Grupo Vidanta's luxury vacationing brand, Vidanta boasts an impressive portfolio of entertainment and destination resorts along the most coveted beaches in Mexico, including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, and Puerto Vallarta. At the Vidanta destinations, guests can stay in luxury resort hotels that include Grande Luxxe, The Grand Bliss, The Grand Mayan, The Bliss, and Mayan Palace.

Innovative partnerships include collaborations with the creative visionaries at Cirque du Soleil to create JOYÀ—a permanent theatrical and culinary experience in Vidanta Riviera Maya. Vidanta has also partnered with global hospitality company Hakkasan Group for an exclusive, long-term agreement to debut new nightlife venues, daytime venues, and dining experiences. The first collaboration in this partnership includes the recently opened OMNIA Dayclub, Casa Calavera and SHOREbar in Vidanta Los Cabos.

Recent launch announcements include the introduction of The Estates, a premier brand offering the highest level of accommodations to date, plush amenities, and lavish vacation experiences; Jungala Aqua Experience, the brand-new park where you can enjoy the best of nature, lounging, and water attractions in one gorgeous setting; and Vidanta Cruises, Mexico's first luxury cruise line.

