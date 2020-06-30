ATLANTA, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericka Russell-Petty, M.D., was sworn into office as the president of the Georgia State Medical Association (GSMA ) during a virtual ceremony that took place on June 28th.
"I am humbled, honored and excited to serve my patients and my fellow physicians in this role," says Dr. Russell-Petty, a pediatric specialist who founded PEds Health, in the Savannah area.
Dr. Russell-Petty believes that today's physicians are "trusted messengers and can play an important role in pursuing equal access to healthcare and appropriate treatment for Black Lives."
She further explains that "during this pandemic, everyone must take the mandatory steps to care for yourself and to help protect others by wearing masks, socially distancing from others by at least six-feet, and washing hands often, and doing your best to not touch your face, mouth, nose or eyes, especially for those who must be outside their homes."
During her two-year term as GSMA's president, Dr. Russell-Petty will focus immediately on "combating the spread of COVID-19, especially in underrepresented and essential worker populations, and will continue to build programs that support the increase of minority student representation in health care careers."
Dr. Russell-Petty concludes that, "but am driven by Luke 12:48 ...For everyone to whom much is given, from him much will be required; and to whom much has been committed, of him they will ask the more. And since I cannot do this alone, from each of you I ask the more."
Dr. Russell-Petty has served on a number of GSMA and statewide committees and is a member of the American Medical Association, the National Medical Association, and a lifetime member of the Georgia NAACP.
Dr. Russell-Petty has a degree from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
GSMA is a collective voice actively representing African American physicians across the State of Georgia for over 125 years; a leading force advocating for our members in the importance of maintaining physician autonomy, health care access for all, and health care equity for our patients in the state. GSMA seeks to elevate the professional success of its members through information, education, advocacy, and networking opportunities. Founded in 1893, GSMA is a component of the National Medical Association (NMA).
