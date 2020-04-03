NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC, an affiliate of GSO Capital Partners LP ("GSO"), announced that the date and location have been changed for the 2020 Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the three listed closed-end funds it advises, Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each, a "Fund" and together, the "Funds"). Due to public health concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Meeting will be held in a telephonic meeting format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. The Meeting is being postponed from the previously scheduled date of Wednesday, April 15, 2020 and will now be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
As described in the previously distributed proxy materials for the Meeting, any shareholder of record of BSL, BGX, or BGB as of the close of business on February 18, 2020 is entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. To participate in the Meeting, shareholders must go to proxy-direct.com and use information from the shareholder's proxy card to access instructions on how to attend the Meeting. Shareholders may vote during the Meeting by following the instructions that will be provided during the Meeting.
If a shareholder holds shares through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker, the shareholder must register in advance to attend the Meeting. To register, the shareholder must submit proof of proxy power (legal proxy) reflecting the shareholder's Fund holdings along with his or her name and email address to Computershare Fund Services, the Funds' tabulator. Shareholders may forward an email from the shareholder's intermediary or attach an image of the shareholder's legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, April 20, 2020. Shareholders will receive a confirmation email from Computershare of the shareholder's registration and a control number that will allow the shareholder to vote at the Meeting.
Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Meeting, the Funds urge shareholders to vote and authorize the shareholder's proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Meeting. The proxy statement is available online at https://www.blackstone.com/docs/default-source/fund-documents/gso-funds/proxy-statement-2020. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in date and location and may continue to be exercised to vote a shareholder's shares in connection with the Meeting.
About Blackstone and GSO Capital Partners
Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $571 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.
GSO Capital Partners LP is the global credit investment platform of Blackstone. Blackstone's credit segment, which consists principally of GSO, has approximately $144 billion of assets under management. GSO is one of the largest alternative managers in the world focused on the leveraged-finance, or non-investment grade related, marketplace. GSO seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in its business by investing in a broad array of strategies including mezzanine debt, distressed investing, leveraged loans and other special-situation strategies. Its funds are major providers of credit for small and middle-market companies and they also advance rescue financing to help distressed companies.
Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.
Contact the Funds at 1 (877) 299-1588 or visit the Funds' website at www.blackstone-gso.com for additional information.