FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International sports medicine brand Gsport plans to continue their online retail expansion following a successful round of meetings at last May's ECRM conference. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) conference is designed to allow established and up and coming brands to meet with retailers in their field, in the hopes of having their products featured through some of the largest online and brick-and-mortar retailers in the United States.
May's program titled Healthy Living, Vitamin, and Nutrition was an unprecedented event. As social distancing necessitated that the conference proceed entirely online, with face to face meetings converted to a video conference format. This sudden change demonstrated the value of brands with a strong sense of tech literacy and an ability to adapt to the changing demands in the new age of business marketing.
Gsport is known for providing athletes with the best possible care, with all of their products being designed, manufactured, and packed in their state-of-the-art production facility, so the company maintains complete control of every aspect of their product quality. This level of quality has led to custom lines of highly specialized athletic products from cold therapy products, cohesive bandages, and kinesiology tape. Many of Gsport's products are used for both human and animal patients, because of their strength and durability.
Gsport is a strong brand with over fifteen years of experience manufacturing the highest quality therapeutic products. The sports medicine market is constantly experiencing growth, with projections that it will increase another eight percent over the next five years. As the market grows, industry veteran Gsport has been expanding their company, now reaching customers in multiple countries throughout the world. This established popularity among buyers both in and outside the United States made them stand out to retailers at ECRM.
With the majority of product sales taking place online, across nearly all retailers in 2020, brands that come with an established web-based following have a major advantage. Gsport has been selling online since their inception, gathering customer reviews and meticulously planning their e-commerce expansion to include some of the most trafficked sites in the United States.
As their products gain notoriety across a variety of platforms, Gsport's popularity continues to grow. Now, after impressing buyers at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing conference in May, it looks like Gsport will continue their growth trend well into 2020.
Find them online through their website, and a host of e-commerce sites throughout the coming year.
