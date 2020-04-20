DEARBORN, Mich., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GTB, a global, industry-leading communications agency, announced today that Kevin Krupski has been named global chief financial officer, overseeing a finance team that spans 6 continents and over 50 offices worldwide.

Prior to this appointment, Krupski's role was SVP, client finance lead at Digitas for both the Boston and Detroit offices as well as group client finance lead for a top holding company assignment. Prior to that role, he was in operations at Boston Consulting Group. During his fourteen-year tenure at Digitas and at BCG, he worked across a diverse, global agency network to secure mutual success for the agencies and their respective clients.

"We're very excited to add Kevin's expertise to our team, especially at this important time," said Robert Guay, global chief executive officer, GTB. "Kevin's a strategic leader whose skillset will, no doubt, serve GTB and our many clients around the world extremely well."

Krupski's role is effective April 20, 2020, and he will be based out of the Dearborn office.

About GTB
GTB is a global, industry-leading communications agency working together to provide its clients a competitive advantage by making what matters for people and for business  Founded in 2007 and part of WPP, GTB works across 6 continents with more than 50 offices worldwide. Learn more at www.gtb.com.

Contact
Kevin Karolak
Chief Marketing Officer, GTB
Kevin.Karolak@gtb.com

