Katherine H. Capps Joins Leading Physicians Who Will Share How Expanding Role of Pharmacists Improves Medication Efficiency and Effectiveness
TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, The Get the Medications Right™ (GTMRx) Institute, the catalyst for change to medication management that brings together critical stakeholders across health care, is announcing that its co-founder and executive director Katherine H. Capps will moderate a panel discussion on how to "Leverage Medication Management Services to Achieve the Quadruple Aim," at this week's America's Physician Groups (APG) Annual Conference 2022 in San Diego, California. APG is a national association representing more than 335 physician groups with approximately 170,000 physicians providing care to nearly 90 million patients — this year's conference focuses on the theme of "Physician Groups: Leading the Value Movement."
WHO: Capps will be joined by:
- Michael Stiffman, MD, MSPH, Chair of Family Medicine, HealthPartners Medical - Group
- Peter Teichman, MD, MPH, Primary Care IT Lead, Asante Physician Partners
- Maisha Draves, MD, MPH, Medical Director of Pharmacy, The Permanente Medical Group
- Bob Matthews, President and CEO, MediSync
WHAT: GTMRx-Led APG Breakout Session, "Leverage Medication Management Services to Achieve the Quadruple Aim."
During this discussion, leading practitioners will highlight how expanding the role and responsibilities of clinical pharmacists improves efficiency and effectiveness of person-centered, team-based care, eases the workload for primary care and improves patient outcomes as well as decreasing total cost of care. Improving patient outcomes and care delivery relies on more than just the pill. By encouraging technology enabled collaboration between physicians and pharmacists, we can further deliver better, more personalized and precise care. The value of comprehensive medication management (CMM) services will be demonstrated through case studies and examples from provider organizations.
WHEN: June 2, 2022
The GTMRx Institute boasts a membership of close to 1,600 health care, business and consumer leaders, who advocate for the broad adoption of CMM, a more rational process of care in which physicians and clinical pharmacists work together to ensure that each medication is appropriate for the patient, effective for their medical condition, safe given the patient's health status and other medications and able to be taken by the patient as intended.
About the Get the Medications Right™ Institute
The GTMRx Institute is a catalyst for change that brings critical stakeholders together, bound by the urgent need to get the medications right. We are physicians, pharmacists, nurses, patients, health IT innovators, drug and diagnostics companies, consumer groups, employers, payers—aligned to save lives and save money through comprehensive medication management. By showcasing evidence and innovation, we motivate practice transformation and push payment and policy reform. Together, we ACT to champion appropriate, effective, safe and precise use of medication and gene therapies. Learn more at gtmr.org.
