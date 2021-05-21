PORTLAND, Ore., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), a world leader in strategic patent analysis and patent transaction services, released its First Quarter 2021 Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR) this morning. The report includes the Patent Market Index (PMI®) and the Patent Licensing Index (PLI®).
The first quarter PMI grew significantly, ultimately reaching a four-year peak. Michael Lubitz, Managing Director & Founder of GTT Group comments: "As the post-covid era of intense technological development and competition continues, many patent holders and licensees look to bolster their stakes in key growth sectors. A larger quantity of more precise and valuable acquisitions reflects the current ecosystem of well-researched and analyzed patent licensing and transactional behavior."
The PMI or Patent Market Index increased by 11% percent to finish the quarter at 121.1, building on the growth of a strong previous quarter. Current levels remain significantly above PMI trading ranges from the past four years. Monitored secondary transaction volume increased by 6% in the first quarter, marking a three-year high.
The PLI or Patent Licensing index grew an immense 18% in the first quarter. With this unmatched two-quarter stretch of growth, the PLI managed to outperform the return on the S&P 500 by over 75% for the past 12 months.
Obtain a complete copy of the report through a complimentary subscription to the PTMR.
GTT Group makes this information available as a courtesy to the community.
About the PTMR
For more than a decade, GTT Group's Patent Transaction Market Report has been providing subscribers key data on the health of the patent marketplace. Within the Patent Transaction Market Report, you will find the industry's benchmark indexes and forecasting that are essential in understanding the current market and planning for the future. The quarterly report includes a detailed breakdown of the PMI® (Patent Market Index), showcasing the market's overall health and trends. The report highlights notable transactions, including applicable technical areas and the most active buyers and sellers. The report compares the ROI for publicly traded licensing companies in aggregate vs. the S&P 500 via the PLI® (Patent Licensing Index). The quarterly report also provides insight regarding recent filing trends in emerging and disruptive technology areas.
About the PMI® and PLI®
The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks publicly traded patent licensing companies and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.
About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.
Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company's corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.
Media Contact
Joseph Lubitz, GTT Group, 503 734 8773, joseph.lubitz@gmail.com
SOURCE GTT Group