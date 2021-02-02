FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideaship, a patent leveraged venture capital firm that provides patent development support to early-stage startups, announced it has invested in Safedeploy, Inc. The investment will assist Safedeploy's mission, providing a CI/CD toolset that locates updates for servers and applications, capture and playback application activity streams, and compares activity stream execution across versions.

"SafeDeploy's novel technology is poised to change the way software teams manage their repository updates, which will provide a whole new way for developers to deploy new software and track potential issues across versions," said Robert Bell, Ideaship Venture Partner.

"IP is one of the key assets of a successful company. In order to protect and keep the IP up2date, I have decided to join the professionals from ideaship. Ideaship provides not only an extensive network and the knowledge to use the IP, but also to improve on it by co-creating the right strategy for increasing the value of the IP," said Volker Dahm, CEO of Safedeploy.

About Safedeploy

Safedeploy, Inc. is a B2B based in Fremont, California. Safedeploy makes DevOps life predictable by eliminating the business impact of software issues during production. Safedeploy software enables DevOps to run an automated test cycle of the whole application with the new code/feature before it goes into production. It ensures that pre-existing functionality works with each new release, eliminating the need for time-consuming and error-prone regression testing.

To learn more visit https://www.safedeploy.net/.

About Ideaship

Ideaship provides patent development capital to early-stage ventures.

Ideaship is a collaboration between Global Technology Transfer Group (GTT Group) and Panasonic Intellectual Property Corporation of America (PIPCA). Ideaship combines GTT Group's patent experience with PIPCA's leading patent department expertise, achieving enterprise value premiums.

For more information, please visit https://www.ideashipfund.com/.

Contact about this news:

Ideaship

Robert Bell

Email: robert@ideashipfund.com

Safedeploy

Volker Dahm

Email: vdahm@safedeploy.net

Media Contact

Ian Garrett, Ideaship, 5035487833, ian@ideashipfund.com

 

SOURCE Ideaship

