NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) today appointed Margherita L. DiManni as the company's Deputy General Counsel.
"Margherita has extensive experience and deep knowledge of our business, and I look forward to working together," said Kermitt Brooks, Guardian's Executive Vice President and General Counsel. "Her expertise and guidance are of great benefit to our customers and policyholders."
As Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, DiManni will report to Brooks and help guide Guardian's enterprise-wide legal, compliance, corporate governance, and government affairs functions with a focus on M&A, corporate finance, capital markets, corporate real estate and other strategic initiatives.
Over the past 22 years, DiManni has held a variety of roles within Guardian's law, compliance, and government affairs departments. Since 2014, DiManni has led Corporate Advisory and Transactions Counsel and managed legal support for Guardian's corporate tax, employment, employee benefit, investments, outsourcing and vendor contracting matters. Earlier this year, she served as Guardian's interim General Counsel following the departure of Eric Dinallo in February.
DiManni serves as a director of Guardian Investor Services LLC, a holding company for Guardian's fee-based businesses, and Broadshore Capital Partners LLC, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment management affiliate of Guardian.
Prior to joining Guardian, DiManni served as an Associate and later Counsel in the Corporate and Project Finance Departments at Chadbourne & Parke LLP in New York City. She received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Pace University School of Law in 1988, where she was managing editor of The Pace Law Review. DiManni earned her B.A., magna cum laude, from The State University of New York at Albany in 1985. She is a member of the state bars in New York and Connecticut. She is also a member of the American Life Insurance Council.
About Guardian
Every day, Guardian provides Americans the security they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income. For more information, please visit guardianlife.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
For media inquiries, please contact:
mediarelations@glic.com
GUARDIAN® and the Guardian Logo® are registered trademarks of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. ©Copyright 2020 The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America, New York, N.Y. 2020-101251