Industry-Leading Technology to Drive More Enhanced, Efficient Operations - Guardian Mortgage will leverage Black Knight's suite of best-in-class servicing and default technologies to support its expanding operations - Black Knight's MSP system supports loan portfolios of any size and automates all areas of loan servicing - from loan boarding to disposition - In addition to the industry-leading MSP servicing system, Guardian Mortgage will also use Black Knight's consumer-facing Servicing Digital solution and the Actionable Intelligence Platform to provide greater visibility and insight into its operations - Guardian Mortgage will also implement Black Knight's default solutions, including Loss Mitigation, Foreclosure, Bankruptcy and Invoicing - Together, these integrated solutions will provide comprehensive, end-to-end support for Guardian Mortgage's loan servicing operation