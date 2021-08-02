DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GuideCX®, the premier platform for customer onboarding, today announced the appointment of Kristen Habacht, a former executive for Trello and Atlassian, to its board of directors, effective immediately.
Habacht brings more than two decades of experience in enterprise software sales to the role and will assist in driving the go-to-market strategy for GuideCX. Drawn to the SaaS company for its tremendous capabilities to fill a need for business professionals everywhere, Habacht will draw upon her own skills, successfully demonstrated through similar approaches, to take GuideCX from its recognition as a premier software tool to an enterprise solution.
"We are honored to welcome Kristen to the GuideCX board and are confident that with her demonstrated knowledge of the industry, she will be a valuable asset in furthering our expansion in the right direction," said Peter Ord, GuideCX founder and CEO. "Through her experience with some of the most respected and like-minded companies, she will be tremendous in developing our market vision."
Previously, Habacht served as vice president of sales at Trello, a personal productivity and project management tool with more than five million users worldwide, overseeing sales and account management strategies. Additionally, she spent four years at Australian-based Atlassian, most recently as the global head of enterprise development representative sales, where she furthered the company's mission to develop products for software developers, project managers and other software development teams. Currently, Habacht serves as chief sales officer at Shogun, an e-commerce experience platform that exists to empower brands to drive higher conversions, revenue and, in turn, brand loyalty.
"I love tools that can embody a product-led growth motion but also have a viral aspect to it," said Habacht. "There is this virality that can come with GuideCX that I think is going to be really critical for us moving forward."
At GuideCX, Habacht's priorities will center around increasing customer acquisition as well as heightening transparency in the brand's messaging through content building. In addition to Habacht, current board members include Rob Rueckert, Diogo Myrrha, Jonathan Ord, and Greg Reynolds. For more information on GuideCX, visit http://www.GuideCX.com.
ABOUT GUIDECX
GuideCX® is a client onboarding and project management platform that keeps your clients at the center of every project by providing complete visibility into the work. Invite everyone to the project – internal resources, customer teams and third-party vendors. Guide each step and stay on track with automated tasks, reminders and updates. Engage teams by enabling them to interact with the project in the way they prefer. They can complete tasks, view status, send updates, make notes and more – through the portal, the mobile app or email. GuideCX helps you deliver projects faster with fewer issues and accelerate time to value for your customers. For more information, visit GuideCX.com.
