NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guideline, a regulatory consulting firm focused on the financial services industry, is excited to welcome Kevin Young as a Principal. Kevin is a former Chief Compliance Officer and seasoned risk executive.
Guideline co-founder, Mark Westmoreland, commented on Kevin's appointment "As a former CCO, Kevin has managed compliance, BSA/AML, and privacy programs at global, national and regional Banks. He knows how to build and enhance any aspect of a compliance program. His ability to lead cross-functional teams and large-scale remediation projects in response to enforcement actions is an invaluable skill, especially as we anticipate heightened regulatory expectations coming soon from federal regulators. I'm thrilled to have him join our growing team."
"The challenge of building something new initially drew me to Guideline, but it's the people and the vision that make this opportunity so exciting," said Young. "Having worked closely with Mark many times in the past, I'm thrilled with the expertise and scale we can collectively offer to clients."
Guideline is a regulatory consulting firm serving the full-spectrum of Fintech and financial services companies and offers a world-class staff augmentation service that provides clients with on-demand access to large or small teams of regulatory experts.
