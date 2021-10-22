DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guideposts announced that it has acquired Abide, the world's largest Christian meditation and prayer app. For the past 75 years Guideposts has been spreading hope and growing the spiritual wellbeing of its customers through engaging and supportive products and services – helping millions of people to believe all things are possible with faith, hope, and prayer.
In making this announcement, John Temple, Guideposts' President and CEO, remarked 'Our vision is to build a more hopeful world by growing our communities' spiritual lives. The Abide team shares that vision and helps bring people closer to God through positive, affirming audio meditations and prayer. This acquisition will allow both teams to dramatically expand our impact beyond what either organization could accomplish on its own.'
Founders of Abide, Neil Ahlsten and Eric Tse, will continue their work on Abide and join the Guideposts' team to lead the expansion of its digital services and products. The two left their jobs in 2014 to start Carpenter's Code, a small startup located in Silicon Valley.
"I am delighted that Abide will join the talented team at Guideposts," said Neil Ahlsten. "I'm very proud of Abide's team for creating the top Bible meditation platform. We have a great opportunity to help people find peace in partnership with Guideposts."
Abide has 1,500,000 listeners each month across the app, YouTube and podcast. In the past year, Abide's audience has spent over 3 billion minutes listening to Bible meditations and sleep stories.
Guideposts reaches over 10 million people monthly with its products, services, websites and communities, sharing inspiration to improve spiritual well-being.
Guideposts is a non-profit organization that promotes faith, hope, and prayer in people's lives. Whether through our apps, communities, websites, or publications, we inspire our audiences, bring them together, comfort, uplift, entertain, and guide them.
