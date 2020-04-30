CHICAGO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) announces today that Gulf States Toyota, Inc. will leverage the CCC® Promote technology to provide its dealers with a powerful new marketing solution to price and promote parts to thousands of collision repair facilities while estimates are being written. CCC Promote is powered by the CCC ONE® platform, the industry's premier estimating platform used by 25,000 repairers and processing 24 million estimates annually. The real-time integration will provide participating Gulf States Toyota dealers with an efficient new channel to expand promotional pricing of Toyota parts. Gulf States Toyota serves 158 independent Toyota dealerships in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas.
"Now more than ever, we need to be competitive with our parts offering, making it even easier for shops to do business with our dealers," said Rick Martinez, Director, Fixed Operations, Gulf States Toyota, Inc. "By working with CCC, we can more seamlessly support the thousands of shops that already use CCC's tools. CCC Promote is a powerful extension of our parts marketing strategy and one we're excited to implement."
CCC Promote offers OEMs a direct way to present promotional pricing early in the estimating process when replacement part decisions are being made. Prices can be customized by vehicle make, model, year, or part type. CCC Promote is an integral component of CCC® Parts, the company's parts e-commerce platform. The two work together to automate and streamline the parts sourcing workflow from upfront promotional pricing to electronic price quotes, ordering, invoicing, and the rebate settlement process with the manufacturer. CCC processes more than $13 billion in parts annually. CCC Promote integrates with leading DMS providers.
"CCC is proud to have been selected to support Gulf States Toyota, Inc. as they seek to expand the availability of their parts to a broader market," said Jim Kinsherf, vice president, OEM Group for CCC. "With our parts technology, participating Gulf States Toyota dealers can connect directly with thousands of shops right within their existing repair workflow, offering estimators an easy way to understand and act on their parts options."
Learn more about CCC® Promote.
About CCC
CCC, together with its affiliates, provides cross-industry solutions to support the vehicle lifecycle. Founded in 1980, CCC's solutions and big data insights are delivered through the CCC ONE™ platform to a vibrant network of 350+ insurance companies, 25,000+ repair facilities, OEMs, hundreds of parts suppliers, and dozens of third-party data and service providers. Annually, over 24 million estimates and 16 million repairs are processed on CCC's products and services, and CCC also provides access to car-related services for millions of consumers via Carwise (www.carwise.com). Additionally, CCC Casualty, operated by Auto Injury Solutions Inc., a CCC company, provides end-to-end casualty solutions for first- and third-party claims providers. The collective set of CCC's solutions inform decision-making, enhance productivity, and help customers optimize experiences for end consumers. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.
About Gulf States Toyota
Houston-based Gulf States Toyota is one of the world's largest independent distributors of Toyota vehicles and parts, serving 158 dealers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. Gulf States Toyota was founded in 1969.
CCC, the CCC logo, and CCC ONE are registered trademarks of CCC Information Services Inc.