SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An industry-leading full-service independent direct marketing agency—is excited to announce the addition of direct marketing and data strategy veteran Marty Kurpiel as Vice President of Account Services. Marty will lead the account team, serve as direct marketing and data subject matter expert, and work across agency teams to strategically develop and enhance the range of services provided by Gunderson Direct.
With a strong focus on client service, Marty brings over 30 years of technology and operations leadership in the areas of direct and digital marketing. Prior to joining Gunderson, Marty was part of the executive management team at Valid, Inc. and Creative Automation, where he gained expertise growing and leading high-performance customer-facing and technology teams, both nationally and globally. In this role, he provided strategic technology and marketing guidance to a wide range of clients across verticals, including Allstate Insurance, Time, Consumer Reports, Symantec Corporation, Yahoo!, and Citigroup.
According to Mike Gunderson, Founder and CEO, "Marty deepens our management bench and adds to the strategic leadership our clients look for from our agency. It also allows Jeff Tarran, the current VP of Account Management, to move into the COO role and step away from ongoing client management duties."
"I am honored to join the Gunderson team," Marty said. "The client service is already industry best-in-class and I'm looking forward to taking the team to the next level of performance analysis and strategic leadership. Our goal is to be the number one account service team in the direct mail industry."
About Gunderson Direct
Gunderson Direct is a marketing agency specializing in direct mail.
They work with large companies and well-funded start-ups that rely on top-of-funnel leads to power their pipeline and want a more reliable, measurable and scalable approach to driving sales.
What separates Gunderson Direct from other agencies and direct mail providers is over 18 years of building and improving direct mail programs through their proprietary process of testing and optimization.
Because of this, clients get higher quality leads, leading to increased customer profitability.
