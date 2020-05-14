LOWELL, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ePropelled, a leader in magnetic engineering technology for electro-magnetic motors, today announced the appointment of Gurmeet Grewal to the company's Technical Advisory Board.
"Gurmeet adds to our Technical Advisory Board an extensive career in Supply Chain Management and Operations that our company needs," said CEO Nick Grewal. "We are thrilled to have him join our team and we look forward to learning from him."
Gurmeet is a Senior Executive with more than 25 years of success in operations and supply chain management. His broad areas of expertise include supply chain management, global operations, business process improvement, cross-functional team leadership, new product development, procurement, and scaling. He has proven success leading supply chain operations teams to manage contract manufacturers in start-ups as well as multi-billion-dollar technology companies. He has held VP titles in Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and Operations at such companies as SunLink, SPARQ Systems, Neato Robotics, Pace, and 2wire.
Gurmeet says, "I am intrigued by the technology and product of ePropelled and believe this may be a game changer in the industry. They are poised to disrupt the market with their electric motors for drones and cars. It is an honor for me to be invited into their Advisory Board and I am excited to collaborate on building the finest supply chain and manufacturing operations possible."
ePropelled is a leader in magnetic engineering innovations that define the future of electric propulsion. Their patented intelligent motors and generators are software controlled and create new levels of energy and system-level efficiencies in aviation, aerospace and electric vehicles, as well as in industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.ePropelled.com.
