ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the country's fastest-growing, privately held mortgage lenders, recently announced the appointment of Gurp Bhandal as Executive Vice President of Retail Production.
Bhandal will oversee Retail Production responsibilities and play a key role in directing AmeriSave's business strategy. He plays a prominent role in recruiting, thereby developing the next generation of talent, and ensuring the company's future success.
Bhandal comes to AmeriSave with 20+ years of mortgage/financial services experience. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. Bhandal has a track record of building and inspiring strong leadership teams.
"Gurp is a client-centric sales leader who leads with optimism and positivity." said Leif Boyd, Chief Production Officer of the AmeriSave Retail Division. "He believes in the entrepreneurial spirit and in challenging the status quo to find better ways to serve his teams, business partners, and clients. We are proud to have him as a part of our AmeriSave executive team."
About AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation
Founded in 2002, AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation is a leading mortgage lender best known for pioneering the first truly digital mortgage experience to borrowers. With six major loan centers located across the U.S., AmeriSave is a direct to consumer lender, licensed in 49 states and D.C., FNMA, FHLMC, GNMA approved. For more information, visit amerisave.com. NMLS ID #1168
