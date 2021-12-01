PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VCforU, Co-Founded by Itay Sagie and Nilli Donner, is a leading resource for Early-Stage Entrepreneurs raising capital, providing them with a self-service investor one-pager platform, attracting 16,000 startups from 140+ countries globally.
Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance-based equity—everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gaming.
"Over the past five years, we had the privilege of helping founders take the first step towards value creation. We see our partnership with Gusher as a natural path forward, helping our entrepreneurial community create value faster and more efficiently in the early stages," said Itay Sagie, Co-Founder & CEO of VCforU.
Itay Sagie is an investment expert and a seasoned entrepreneur. Starting as a published MIT scientist, Itay shifted his career towards business and Entrepreneurship. As a founder, Itay successfully raised millions in capital, managed global strategic partnerships, sales, and marketing. Today Itay is a lecturer, mentor, and strategic advisor on growth and M&A. Itay is an Israeli and American citizen and is a graduate of the IESE MBA program.
"Gusher is excited to work with the VCforU community. We believe that talent is spread evenly; opportunity isn't. We're fixing that. This acquisition enables us to extend our reach and help even more founders bring their ideas to life and launch their companies." said Chris Joyce, Founder & CEO of Gusher.
Chris founded 24 other companies including Joyce Co., tech and consumer goods startups; Movy, video messaging with users in 153+ countries; Exert, smart body coolant; Uzurp, financial intelligence SaaS, O' So Lo Foods, low carb manufacturer with products sold in over 11,000 stores in 23 countries; Resilere, shareware platform; and Bull's Eye Software, target marketing and search software.
About Gusher
Gusher is the simple, quick, and easy way to create and build a startup without the need for investors or capital. Gusher helps Entrepreneurs create and launch startups using performance-based equity—everything from technology, media, and health to design, finance, and gaming. Gusher is for anyone with a great idea that wants to start a company and needs the expertise of others to help bring it to life.
