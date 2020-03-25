FREDONIA, Wis., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guy & O'Neill, Inc. ("Guy & O'Neill"), a portfolio company of Centre Partners, and a leading developer and manufacturer of wipes and liquid-fill products in the household cleaning and personal care categories, announced that it has acquired Boomerang Laboratories, Inc. ("Boomerang"), a Minnesota-based manufacturer of a diverse array of liquid-fill personal care and light-duty household cleaning products. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The acquisition enhances Guy & O'Neill's product breadth and capabilities in several attractive categories, provides meaningful additional liquid-fill capacity and creates a larger, more diversified and multi-site partner for customers. Founded in 1999 and based in Spring Park, Minnesota, Boomerang's breadth of product capabilities includes hand soaps, shampoos, conditioners, dish soaps, laundry detergents, fabric softeners and floor cleaners.
"Boomerang is an outstanding addition to Guy & O'Neill, as we continue to expand into new and complementary markets and product categories," stated Tom Misgen, CEO of Guy & O'Neill. "The company has a long-standing stellar reputation for providing excellent service, quality and flexibility to its valued customers. We are excited to welcome the exceptional Boomerang team, which shares commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service."
"We are very excited to be a part of the Guy & O'Neill organization," added Paul Nyberg, President of Boomerang. "The opportunity to share and adopt best practices, achieve operational efficiencies and be part of a larger platform will allow us to better meet the needs of our customers and help accelerate the continued growth of our combined business."
About Guy & O'Neill
Headquartered in Fredonia, Wisconsin, Guy & O'Neill Inc. is an established consumer products company focused on the household cleaning, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company has a strong presence in the wet wipe and liquid-fill sub-sector, offering a value-added suite of services to its customers. Over the last several years, Guy & O'Neill has leveraged its strength in contract manufacturing to enter the private label market with a portfolio of new and innovative products. For more information, please visit www.guyandoneill.com
About Boomerang Laboratories
Headquartered in Spring Park, Minnesota, Boomerang Laboratories manufactures and fills a wide variety of personal care products, light-duty household products and toiletries in the form of liquids, lotions, gels, creams, suspensions and ointments. Boomerang operates a 75,000 square foot facility in Spring Park, Minnesota with in-house chemists, microbiologists, and R&D professionals all of whom have extensive experience working with Boomerang's customers across their product development, raw material sourcing and packaging needs.
About Centre Partners
Founded in 1986, Centre Partners is a leading middle-market private equity firm focusing on the consumer and healthcare sectors, with offices in New York and Los Angeles and over $2 billion of equity capital invested in more than 80 transactions. Centre Partners seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses. Centre Partners provides management teams access to its unique resources, which includes an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.
