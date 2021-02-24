WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GW & Wade, LLC, an independently managed financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Ryan Bartholomew, JD, LL.M has been named Principal. Bartholomew draws over a decade in wealth management and, in 2018, opened the firm's third location in Reston, Virginia. His integrated, holistic approach to wealth management has made him an excellent Principal to continue to successfully lead GW & Wade's expansion into the Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia markets.
"Ryan has dedicated himself to servicing our clients at a very high level, and he has done so with his hard work and relentless attention to fine detail," says Robert F. Bodio, Jr., JD, Principal & Counselor at GW & Wade. "I am confident our Reston office will continue to grow and evolve under Ryan's leadership."
Since 2010, Ryan has used his proficiency in investment management, tax planning, and financial counsel to deliver objective guidance to clients across the country. During this time, he has been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager in Washington, D.C., San Francisco and in Boston. Prior to joining GW & Wade, Bartholomew specialized in estate and income tax planning, tax preparation, and estate administration at a law firm in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
As a Principal of GW & Wade, Ryan will build on the impressive work he has done thus far establishing GW & Wade's presence in Northern Virginia and the D.C. Metro Area. Ryan will continue to collaborate with clients, providing holistic and comprehensive guidance to help clients achieve their long-term financial objectives while also expanding the firm's reach and client base.
Our regional presence has also been strengthened by the recent addition of Sherman Moore, GW & Wade's new VP of Client Development for the D.C. Metro market. Sherman previously spent more than 16 years as SVP and Regional Director of PNC Wealth Management. "We were quite fortunate to find a candidate with Sherman's talent and relationships in this market. He will play an essential role in Ryan's efforts to expand the firm's presence in the greater D.C. region." Jim Da Silva, Principal - Client Development.
About GW & Wade, LLC
GW & Wade, LLC is an independently managed financial advisory firm with $8.3 billion of assets under management (as of 12/31/20) headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Palo Alto, California and Reston, Virginia. For over 34 years, GW & Wade has served successful individuals and families, providing extensive tax planning, financial planning, asset management, retirement and estate planning. GW & Wade also provides equity compensation and tax planning services and seminars for the executive management teams of public and private companies.
In 2020, GW & Wade was ranked as one of America's Best RIA Firms by Barron's Magazine, a list that recognizes the premier independent advisors in the nation. Firms are ranked according to assets under management, revenue, and quality of the practice. Please see our awards and recognitions disclosure for Barron's and Five Star Wealth Manager Awards at https://www.gwwade.com/awards.
To learn more about GW & Wade, visit https://www.gwwade.com. GW & Wade is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Focus Financial Partners, LLC
