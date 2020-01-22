ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019.
Items of Note for Fourth Quarter 2019
- Higher full year 2019 operating cash flow of $269 million enabled debt pay down of $268 million, exceeding the company's initial 2019 paydown target of $200 million by 34%, and also exceeding its updated outlook of $260 million, as provided during its Sept. 25, 2019 analyst call;
- Integration of Royal Adhesives on target with $15 million of incremental cost synergies realized in fiscal 2019;
- Organic revenue was down 0.9% versus the fourth quarter of 2018, with improved volume trends sequentially versus the third quarter of 2019;
- Net income was $32 million or $0.61 of earnings per diluted share (EPS). Adjusted net income was $46 million1, or $0.881 adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% versus the same period last year, and would have increased approximately 4% excluding unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and the divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business;
- Completed the previously announced strategic realignment of our business into three new global business units as of Dec. 1, 2019.
Items of Note for 2020 Guidance
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $3.15 to $3.35; up approximately 10% at the midpoint;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $440 to $460 million; up approximately 4% at the midpoint;
- Organic revenue growth of 1 to 2% from new business wins and share gains, even as challenging global macroeconomic conditions are assumed to continue in manufacturing sectors in 2020;
- Approximately $20 million of cost savings resulting from the company's business realignment drives additional earnings growth;
- Debt repayment of approximately $200 million, on-track to accelerate the company's 2020 deleveraging and exceed the three-year target by more than 10%.
Summary of Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Net revenue of $739 million decreased 3.8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2018. Foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted revenues by 2.1%, and the sale of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business negatively impacted revenues by 0.8%. Organic revenue, which excludes impacts from foreign currency and divestitures, was down 0.9% versus last year. Organic revenue growth in Americas Adhesives, Asia Pacific and Engineering Adhesives was offset by organic revenue declines in Construction Adhesives and EIMEA, primarily reflecting general industry and economic slowdowns in these areas.
Gross profit margin was 27.2%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.6%4 was down 20 basis points versus last year, driven by lower revenues and temporary higher manufacturing and inventory write off costs at certain former Royal Adhesives factories in the quarter, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $149 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $133 million5 was roughly flat compared with the fourth quarter of 2018.
As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $32 million, or $0.61 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $46 million1, or $0.881 of adjusted EPS, versus $47 million1, or $0.901 of adjusted EPS last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 2% versus the same period last year, and would have increased approximately 4% excluding unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and the divestiture of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business.
"In the fourth quarter, we continued to gain share in strategic businesses including Engineering Adhesives and Hygiene, and our organic revenue trends improved sequentially compared with the third quarter," said Jim Owens, president and chief executive officer. "For the full year, adjusted EPS was within our guidance range of $2.95 to $3.05 and adjusted earnings and EBITDA improved year-over-year on a constant currency basis. These results were achieved in a weak external environment which impacted organic growth. Our cash flow conversion remained very strong as a result of solid earnings and working capital management and we significantly exceeded our debt paydown target."
Full Year 2019 Summary
Net revenue for fiscal 2019 of $2,897 million decreased 4.7% compared with fiscal 2018. Foreign currency exchange rates negatively impacted full year revenues by 3.3%, and the divestiture negatively impacted revenues by 0.3%. Organic full year revenue decreased by 1.1% year-over-year, due to lower revenues in Construction Adhesives and EIMEA partially offset by growth in Engineering Adhesives, Americas Adhesives and Asia Pacific.
Gross profit margin was 27.9%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 28.1%4 increased 50 basis points versus last year on lower raw material cost, favorable pricing and cost synergies from the integration of Royal Adhesives. Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for fiscal 2019 was $131 million, or $2.52 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $154 million1, or $2.961 per diluted share, compared with $1561 million, or $3.001 per diluted share, in fiscal 2018. Adjusted EPS would have increased approximately 6% compared with fiscal 2018 excluding the unfavorable impacts of foreign currency exchange and the divestiture of the surfactants and thickeners business. Adjusted EBITDA was $432 million1, compared with $449 million1 in the prior year period, and would have modestly increased year-over-year excluding unfavorable impacts from foreign currency and the divestiture.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company had cash on hand of $112 million and total debt equal to $1,979 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $151 million and $2,248 million, respectively, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash flow from operations for the full year increased to $269 million from $253 million in 2018. Capital expenditures were $62 million in 2019, compared with $68 million in 2018.
Update on Business Realignment
Effective Dec. 1, 2019, H.B. Fuller completed the realignment of its business from five to three operating segments. Aligning our resources around the three new global business units (GBUs) – Engineering Adhesives, Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives – better positions us to quickly identify trends and utilize our vast adhesives portfolio to deliver new solutions targeted to evolving trends. In addition, the new organizational structure enabled a simplification of our business processes and elimination of more than 150 redundant positions, globally, leading to reduced costs.
"We are entering the new year with a strategically focused and realigned business poised for growth and beginning to see areas of positive trends on the top line," said Owens. "We win with customers by solving their adhesive problems better and faster than competitors. By organizing into global business units, we benefit from reduced complexity, enhanced collaboration, and increased speed to market. Our new global teams and expanded utilization of our shared services model are in place, and our entire organization is focused on capturing new market share at greater profitability in 2020, and in the years ahead."
The company updated the range of its previously disclosed cost savings target from this realignment to $25 to $35 million by 2021, with approximately two thirds of the savings to be realized in 2020. In its Nov. 13, 2019 filing on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company announced approximately $9 to $11 million of restructuring costs associated with this initiative to be recognized across the next several fiscal quarters. The company incurred $9 million of restructuring costs in the quarter ended Nov. 30, 2019.
Financial Guidance
For fiscal year 2020, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of $3.15 to $3.35 and adjusted EBITDA of $440 to $460 million. Full year organic revenue growth is expected to be 1 to 2% compared with 2019, with net revenue growth impacted by an estimated unfavorable impact from foreign currency exchange rates of 0.5% and an unfavorable 0.5% impact from the divestiture of the surfactants business resulting in net revenue growth between 0 and 1%. The company's core tax rate, excluding the impact of discrete items, is expected to be between 26% and 28%. H.B. Fuller expects to invest approximately $85 million in capital items in 2020.
"In 2020, we are focused on executing the growth drivers and cost savings that are enabled by our GBU realignment and the synergies provided by the Royal Adhesives acquisition," Owens said. "Our plan delivers organic growth in a continued challenging global manufacturing environment forecasted for 2020. In addition, we are reducing costs to support 10% earnings growth and increased cash flow. As a result of profit margin and working capital improvements, high cash flow conversion rates and our focused capital management programs, we remain on track to significantly exceed our committed $600 million in debt paydown by the end of 2020."
This guidance excludes estimated pre-tax expenses of $6 to $10 million related to the company's global business realignment and completion of the integration of the Royal business, and pre-tax expenses of $12 to $15 million related to ERP development costs. The company's guidance could be impacted by further rule making relative to U.S. Tax Reform as well as potential tax law changes in other countries where we do business. A complete reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in our 2020 guidance is not being provided in accordance with the "unreasonable efforts" exception of Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
Percent of
13 Weeks Ended
Percent of
November 30, 2019
Net Revenue
December 1, 2018
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
739,106
100.0%
$
768,429
100.0%
Cost of sales
(537,889)
(72.8%)
(561,000)
(73.0%)
Gross profit
201,217
27.2%
207,429
27.0%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(148,521)
(20.1%)
(142,932)
(18.6%)
Other expense, net
8,830
1.2%
2,935
0.4%
Interest expense
(23,933)
(3.2%)
(27,574)
(3.6%)
Interest income
2,987
0.4%
3,005
0.4%
Income (loss) before income taxes and income from equity method investments
40,580
5.5%
42,863
5.6%
Income taxes
(10,506)
(1.4%)
(3,488)
(0.5%)
Income from equity method investments
2,151
0.3%
1,990
0.3%
Net income including non-controlling interests
32,225
4.4%
41,365
5.4%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(11)
(0.0%)
(20)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
32,214
4.4%
$
41,345
5.4%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.63
$
0.82
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.61
$
0.79
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
51,089
50,712
Diluted
52,423
52,017
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.160
$
0.155
Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K)
November 30, 2019
December 1, 2018
December 2, 2017
Cash & cash equivalents
$
112,191
$
150,793
$
194,398
Trade accounts receivable, net
493,181
495,008
473,700
Inventories
337,267
348,461
372,102
Trade payables
298,869
273,378
268,467
Total assets
3,985,734
4,176,314
4,373,243
Total debt
1,979,116
2,247,527
2,451,910
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
52 Weeks Ended
Percent of
52 Weeks Ended
Percent of
November 30, 2019
Net Revenue
December 1, 2018
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
2,897,000
100.0%
$
3,041,002
100.0%
Cost of sales
(2,090,078)
(72.1%)
(2,212,844)
(72.8%)
Gross profit
806,922
27.9%
828,158
27.2%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(580,928)
(20.1%)
(590,267)
(19.4%)
Other income (expense), net
37,943
1.3%
18,055
0.6%
Interest expense
(103,287)
(3.6%)
(110,994)
(3.6%)
Interest income
12,178
0.4%
11,774
0.4%
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and income from equity method investments
172,828
6.0%
156,726
5.2%
Income taxes
(49,408)
(1.7%)
6,356
0.2%
Income from equity method investments
7,424
0.3%
8,150
0.3%
Net income including non-controlling interests
130,844
4.5%
171,232
5.6%
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(27)
(0.0%)
(24)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
130,817
4.5%
$
171,208
5.6%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera
$
2.57
$
3.38
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fullera
$
2.52
$
3.29
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
50,920
50,591
Diluted
51,983
51,975
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.635
$
0.615
a Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30,
December 1,
November 30,
December 1,
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
32,214
$
41,345
$
130,817
$
171,208
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
45
616
2,204
2,833
Tonsan call option agreement
-
3,555
-
1,496
Organizational realignment
6,535
469
7,647
2,836
Royal restructuring and integration
1,957
5,930
787
20,351
Tax reform
76
(7,138)
132
(43,276)
Project One
937
451
4,115
4,780
Other
4,520
1,336
7,964
(4,266)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1
46,284
46,564
153,666
155,962
Add:
Interest expense
23,933
27,468
103,287
110,624
Interest income
(2,987)
(3,005)
(12,178)
(11,774)
Income taxes
10,246
13,580
47,465
49,541
Depreciation and amortization expenseA
34,702
35,964
140,105
144,400
Adjusted EBITDA1
112,178
120,571
432,345
448,753
Diluted Shares
52,423
52,017
51,983
51,975
Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1
$
0.88
$
0.90
$
2.96
$
3.00
Revenue
$
739,106
$
768,429
$
2,897,000
$
3,041,002
Adjusted EBITDA margin1
15.2%
15.7%
14.9%
14.8%
1 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
A Depreciation and amortization expense added back for Adjusted EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling $34 and ($1,101) for the three and twelve months ended November 30, 2019, respectively, and $0 and ($726) for the three and twelve months ended December 1, 2018, respectively.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30, 2019
December 1, 2018
November 30, 2019
December 1, 2018
Net Revenue
Americas Adhesives
$
261,366
$
265,434
$
1,022,775
$
1,051,365
EIMEA
164,669
174,790
640,913
697,448
Asia Pacific
71,476
71,172
271,585
278,162
Construction Adhesives
93,294
106,921
394,912
452,046
Engineering Adhesives
148,301
150,112
566,815
561,981
Total H.B. Fuller
$
739,106
$
768,429
$
2,897,000
$
3,041,002
Segment Operating Income
Americas Adhesives
$
21,723
$
26,173
$
92,195
$
98,966
EIMEA
3,802
6,875
22,256
29,589
Asia Pacific
6,514
6,737
22,165
17,742
Construction Adhesives
823
6,008
11,971
30,418
Engineering Adhesives
19,834
18,704
77,407
61,176
Total H.B. Fuller
$
52,696
$
64,497
$
225,994
$
237,891
Adjusted EBITDA1
Americas Adhesives
$
36,834
$
42,263
$
148,492
$
159,907
EIMEA
18,159
18,702
66,020
73,153
Asia Pacific
10,044
9,295
34,435
29,101
Construction Adhesives
12,457
17,980
56,696
78,461
Engineering Adhesives
31,152
32,516
119,255
103,423
Corporate unallocated
3,532
(185)
7,447
4,708
Total H.B. Fuller
$
112,178
$
120,571
$
432,345
$
448,753
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
Americas Adhesives
14.1%
15.9%
14.5%
15.2%
EIMEA
11.0%
10.7%
10.3%
10.5%
Asia Pacific
14.1%
13.1%
12.7%
10.5%
Construction Adhesives
13.4%
16.8%
14.4%
17.4%
Engineering Adhesives
21.0%
21.7%
21.0%
18.4%
Corporate unallocated
0.5%
(0.0%)
0.3%
0.2%
Total H.B. Fuller
15.2%
15.7%
14.9%
14.8%
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30,
December 1,
November 30,
December 1,
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
40,580
$
42,863
$
172,828
$
156,726
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
63
848
2,703
3,957
Tonsan call option agreement
-
3,555
-
1,496
Organizational realignment
9,280
544
10,168
2,840
Royal restructuring and integration
2,327
8,094
713
28,566
Tax reform
106
305
180
305
Project One
1,293
601
5,275
6,867
Other
741
1,364
1,867
(3,380)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments2
$
54,390
$
58,174
$
193,734
$
197,377
2 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30,
December 1,
November 30,
December 1,
Income Taxes
$
(10,506)
$
(3,488)
$
(49,408)
$
6,356
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
(17)
(232)
(500)
(1,124)
Organizational realignment
(2,746)
(75)
(2,521)
(4)
Royal restructuring and integration
(371)
(2,164)
74
(8,215)
Tax reform
(29)
(7,444)
(49)
(43,582)
Project One
(356)
(150)
(1,159)
(2,087)
Other
3,779
(27)
6.098
(885)
Adjusted income taxes3
$
(10,246)
$
(13,580)
$
(47,465)
$
(49,541)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
54,390
$
58,174
$
193,734
$
197,377
Adjusted effective income tax rate3
18.8%
23.3%
24.5%
25.1%
3 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as adjusted income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30,
December 1,
2018
November 30,
December 1,
2018
Net revenue
$
739,106
$
768,429
$
2,897,000
$
3,041,002
Gross profit
$
201,217
$
207,429
$
806,922
$
828,158
Gross profit margin
27.2%
27.0%
27.9%
27.2%
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
526
-
2,522
Organizational realignment
506
235
381
1,533
Royal restructuring and integration
2,065
2,810
6,316
5,026
Other
199
2,407
191
2,407
Adjusted gross profit4
$
203,987
$
213,407
$
813,810
$
839,646
Adjusted gross profit margin4
27.6%
27.8%
28.1%
27.6%
4 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30,
December 1,
2018
November 30,
December 1,
2018
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(148,521)
$
(142,932)
$
(580,928)
$
(590,267)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
63
323
2,703
1,437
Tonsan call option agreement
-
3,450
-
1,127
Organizational realignment
8,746
309
13,300
1,307
Royal restructuring and integration
4,551
5,114
15,296
23,370
Tax reform
105
305
180
305
Project ONE
1,293
601
5,275
6,867
Other
363
380
1,497
407
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses5
$
(133,400)
$
(132,450)
$
(542,677)
$
(555,447)
5 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
13 Weeks Ended
November 30, 2019
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
23,703
$
4,352
$
6,555
$
1,536
$
19,908
$
56,054
$
(23,840)
$
32,214
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
16
10
25
5
6
62
(17)
45
Organizational realignment
2,866
3,827
852
778
929
9,252
(2,717)
6,535
Royal restructuring and integration
1,242
2,678
390
840
1,465
6,615
(4,658)
1,957
Tax reform
40
26
13
12
15
106
(30)
76
Project One
493
314
159
146
181
1,293
(356)
937
Other
199
363
-
-
-
562
3,958
4,520
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1
28,559
11,570
7,994
3,317
22,504
73,944
(27,660)
46,284
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
23,933
23,933
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(2,987)
(2,987)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,246
10,246
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,275
6,589
2,050
9,140
8,648
34,702
-
34,702
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
36,834
$
18,159
$
10,044
$
12,457
$
31,152
$
108,646
$
3,532
$
112,178
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
Corporate
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
52 Weeks Ended
November 30, 2019
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
100,101
$
24,752
$
22,328
$
14,741
$
77,734
$
239,656
$
(108,839)
$
130,817
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
1,000
649
378
302
375
2,704
(500)
2,204
Organizational realignment
5,942
4,889
1,040
655
1,155
13,681
(6,034)
7,647
Royal restructuring and integration
4,578
6,975
1,679
4,261
4,093
21,586
(20,799)
787
Tax reform
68
44
22
21
25
180
(48)
132
Project One
1,993
1,288
652
598
744
5,275
(1,160)
4,115
Other
1,113
598
-
-
-
1,711
6,253
7,964
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1
114,795
39,195
26,099
20,578
84,126
284,793
(131,127)
153,666
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
103,287
103,287
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(12,178)
(12,178)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
47,465
47,465
Depreciation and amortization expense
33,697
26,825
8,336
36,118
35,129
140,105
-
140,105
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
148,492
$
66,020
$
34,435
$
56,696
$
119,255
$
424,898
$
7,447
$
432,345
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
13 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
28,576
$
8,153
$
6,945
$
7,015
$
19,067
$
69,756
$
(28,411)
$
41,345
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
796
22
10
10
11
849
(233)
616
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
3,449
3,449
106
3,555
Organizational realignment
12
361
4
163
4
544
(75)
469
Royal Restructuring
1,688
3,053
391
1,506
1,287
7,925
(1,995)
5,930
Tax reform
120
75
35
36
39
305
(7,443)
(7,138)
Project One
236
148
70
71
76
601
(150)
451
Other
1,796
(8)
(169)
(77)
(179)
1,363
(27)
1,336
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1
33,224
11,804
7,286
8,724
23,754
84,792
(38,228)
46,564
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
27,468
27,468
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,005)
(3,005)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,580
13,580
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,039
6,898
2,009
9,256
8,762
35,964
-
35,964
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
42,263
$
18,702
$
9,295
$
17,980
$
32,516
$
120,756
$
(185)
$
120,571
Americas
Asia
Construction
Engineering
H.B. Fuller
Adhesives
EIMEA
Pacific
Adhesives
Adhesives
Total
Unallocated
Consolidated
52 Weeks Ended
December 1, 2018
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
106,955
$
33,742
$
18,063
$
33,908
$
62,094
$
254,762
$
(83,554)
$
171,208
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
3,679
94
45
45
95
3,958
(1,125)
2,833
Tonsan call option agreement
-
-
-
-
1,126
1,126
370
1,496
Organizational realignment
200
1,702
8
922
9
2,841
(5)
2,836
Royal Restructuring
9,002
7,597
1,874
5,843
4,081
28,397
(8,046)
20,351
Tax reform
121
75
35
36
39
306
(43,582)
(43,276)
Project One
2,700
1,690
797
809
871
6,867
(2,087)
4,780
Other
1,817
(7)
(168)
(76)
(178)
1,388
(5,654)
(4,266)
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller1
124,474
44,893
20,654
41,487
68,137
299,645
(143,683)
155,962
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
110,624
110,624
Interest income
-
-
-
-
-
-
(11,774)
(11,774)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
-
-
49,541
49,541
Depreciation and amortization expense
35,433
28,260
8,447
36,974
35,286
144,400
-
144,400
Adjusted EBITDA1
$
159,907
$
73,153
$
29,101
$
78,461
$
103,423
$
444,045
$
4,708
$
448,753
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The tables above provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE)
(unaudited)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30,
November 30,
Total
Total
Price
(0.5%)
1.0%
Volume
(0.4%)
(2.1%)
Organic
(0.9%)
(1.1%)
M&A
(0.8%)
(0.3%)
F/X
(2.1%)
(3.3%)
Total H.B. Fuller
(3.8%)
(4.7%)
13 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
November 30, 2019
November 30, 2019
Net Revenue
F/X and M&A
Organic
Net Revenue
F/X and M&A
Organic
Americas Adhesives
(1.5%)
(4.7%)
3.2%
(2.7%)
(3.8%)
1.1%
EIMEA
(5.8%)
(2.3%)
(3.5%)
(8.1%)
(5.4%)
(2.7%)
Asia Pacific
0.4%
(1.8%)
2.2%
(2.4%)
(3.5%)
1.1%
Construction Adhesives
(12.7%)
(0.4%)
(12.3%)
(12.6%)
(0.6%)
(12.0%)
Engineering Adhesives
(1.2%)
(2.4%)
1.2%
0.9%
(3.3%)
4.2%
Total H.B. Fuller
(3.8%)
(2.9%)
(0.9%)
(4.7%)
(3.6%)
(1.1%)