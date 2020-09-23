ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended August 29, 2020.
Items of Note for Third Quarter 2020
- Strong operational performance with net income of $42 million and adjusted EBITDA of $106 million, which exceeded the company's guidance, driven by solid organic sales results, benefits from restructuring efficiencies and lower raw material costs.
- Total organic revenues declined by 2.5% compared with last year, ahead of the company's expectations.
- Continued share gains led to organic revenue growth in Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives (HHC) and higher sequential revenues in Engineering Adhesives and Construction Adhesives.
- Year-to-date cash flow from operations increased by 20% versus the same period in 2019, driven by working capital reductions.
- Debt paydown of $59 million exceeded the company's $40 to $50 million targeted debt paydown for the quarter. The company remains on track to achieve $200 million debt repayment target for 2020.
- Delivered restructuring savings of $7 million in the quarter, with expected savings of approximately $30 million for fiscal year 2020, related to our realignment to three global business units (GBUs).
- The company expects to deliver additional savings of $20 to $30 million by the end of 2022 related to the company's operations and supply chain project initiated this year.
Summary of Third Quarter 2020 Results
Net revenue of $691 million decreased 4.7% compared with the third quarter of 2019. Organic revenue was down 2.5% versus the same period last year, excluding impacts from foreign currency exchange rates and the sale of the surfactants, thickeners and dispersants business which, combined, negatively impacted revenues by 2.2%. Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives organic revenue increased 1% year over year reflecting continued demand for adhesives for essential goods and packaging. Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives organic revenues were lower than last year but increased versus the second quarter. Engineering Adhesives significantly improved revenue performance included double-digit year-over-year growth in Electronics, Recreational Vehicles and Technical Textiles.
Gross profit margin was 27.2%. Adjusted gross profit margin of 27.3% was down 150 basis points versus last year. The decline was due to lower revenues and unfavorable business mix related to impacts from COVID-19, partially offset by favorable raw material costs. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expense was $129 million. Adjusted SG&A expense of $123 million declined 6.4% compared with the same period last year, driven by cost savings realized from the company's business realignment to three global business units and lower discretionary expenses in the quarter.
As a result of these factors, net income attributable to H.B. Fuller in the quarter was $42 million, or $0.79 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller was $40 million, or $0.76 of adjusted EPS, down from $44 million, or $0.86 of adjusted EPS in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $106 million in the quarter, compared with $116 million in the same period last year, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.3% versus 16% in the prior year.
"In the third quarter, we delivered higher than expected organic revenue performance by building on our market share gains in HHC, improving performance in Construction Adhesives and winning new business in Engineering Adhesives," said Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller president and chief executive officer. "We continued to realize operational cost efficiencies from our GBU realignment, reduce SG&A spending and bring down raw material costs, which drove EBITDA results that were also better than forecasted. Strong cash flow enabled us to exceed our debt paydown target in the quarter, keeping us on track for $200 million of total debt paydown for the year. During the quarter, we also began implementing the operational improvement projects we announced on our second quarter call that will drive $20 to $30 million of incremental cost savings in 2021 and 2022.
Owens continued, "H.B. Fuller has performed well during the pandemic due to the competitive advantages we've created through our new GBU and global customer focused business structure, our cultural emphasis on collaboration and speed and our investments in digital tools. We will build on our successes from the first nine months of the year and leverage those wins in the fourth quarter and into 2021. Our margins and cash flow remain resilient, and we are well-positioned to accelerate our performance as end markets continue to show signs of improvement. We remain focused on our vision to be the best adhesive company in the world by creating value for our customers and shareholders today, and as the world evolves following the pandemic."
Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Items
At the end of the third quarter of 2020, the company had cash on hand of $75 million and total debt equal to $1,869 million. This compares to cash and debt levels equal to $70 million and $1,928 million, respectively, at the end of the second quarter of 2020. For the nine-month year-to-date period, cash flow from operations increased to $193 million from $160 million for the same period of 2019, driven by improved working capital management. Capital expenditures were $17 million versus $15 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, reflecting timing of capital projects and expenditures related to growth initiatives. The company estimates capital investment for the fiscal year totaling $80 to $85 million.
H.B. Fuller has more than adequate liquidity to meet any foreseeable needs, including a $400 million revolving credit facility with a feature that allows for an increase of the facility by $300 million dollars if needed. The company also has ample room under its debt covenants using significantly conservative outlook scenarios.
Q4 2020 Guidance
The extent of COVID-19's impact on global economic factors remains uncertain. The company is providing the following guidance based on current economic projections, order patterns and assumptions for global commercial activity:
- Estimated revenue in the fourth quarter is anticipated to increase by 4% to 7% sequentially from the third quarter and be approximately flat to down 3% year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be approximately $110 million to $115 million, in line with the fourth quarter of 2019.
- Debt reduction of $200 million for the full year, consistent with our original 2020 plans.
Conference Call
Regulation G
The information presented in this earnings release regarding segment operating income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expense, adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) does not conform to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management has included this non-GAAP information to assist in understanding the operating performance of the company and its operating segments as well as the comparability of results to the results of other companies. The non-GAAP information provided may not be consistent with the methodologies used by other companies. All non-GAAP information is reconciled with reported GAAP results in the "Regulation G Reconciliation" tables in this press release with the exception of our forward-looking non-GAAP measures contained above in our fiscal 2020 Planning Assumptions, which the company cannot reconcile to forward-looking GAAP results without unreasonable effort.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Percent of
Three Months Ended
Percent of
August 29, 2020
Net Revenue
August 31, 2019
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
691,463
100.0%
$
725,376
100.0%
Cost of sales
(503,619)
(72.8%)
(518,055)
(71.4%)
Gross profit
187,844
27.2%
207,321
28.6%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(129,113)
(18.7%)
(140,615)
(19.4%)
Other income, net
3,722
0.5%
22,762
3.1%
Interest expense
(20,196)
(2.9%)
(25,607)
(3.5%)
Interest income
2,945
0.4%
3,115
0.4%
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
45,202
6.5%
66,976
9.2%
Income taxes
(5,112)
(0.7%)
(19,321)
(2.7%)
Income from equity method investments
1,541
0.2%
2,075
0.3%
Net income including non-controlling interest
41,631
6.0%
49,730
6.9%
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(24)
(0.0%)
(12)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
41,607
6.0%
$
49,718
6.9%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.80
$
0.98
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
0.79
$
0.97
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
52,130
50,939
Diluted
52,591
51,502
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.163
$
0.160
Selected Balance Sheet Information (subject to change prior to filing of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q)
August 29, 2020
November 30, 2019
August 31, 2019
Cash & cash equivalents
$
74,922
$
112,191
$
119,776
Trade accounts receivable, net
476,099
493,181
485,688
Inventories
354,221
337,267
373,609
Trade payables
272,232
298,869
272,554
Total assets
3,981,725
3,985,734
4,032,683
Total debt
1,868,926
1,979,116
2,097,122
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Percent of
Nine Months Ended
Percent of
August 29, 2020
Net Revenue
August 31, 2019
Net Revenue
Net revenue
$
2,012,629
100.0%
$
2,157,894
100.0%
Cost of sales
(1,469,622)
(73.0%)
(1,552,189)
(71.9%)
Gross profit
543,007
27.0%
605,705
28.1%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(398,620)
(19.8%)
(432,407)
(20.0%)
Other income, net
11,740
0.6%
29,113
1.3%
Interest expense
(64,597)
(3.2%)
(79,354)
(3.7%)
Interest income
8,761
0.4%
9,191
0.4%
Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
100,291
5.0%
132,248
6.1%
Income taxes
(22,194)
(1.1%)
(38,902)
(1.8%)
Income from equity method investments
5,068
0.3%
5,273
0.2%
Net income including non-controlling interest
83,165
4.1%
98,619
4.6%
Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest
(50)
(0.0%)
(16)
(0.0%)
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
83,115
4.1%
$
98,603
4.6%
Basic income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1
$
1.60
$
1.94
Diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller1
$
1.59
$
1.90
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
51,959
50,864
Diluted
52,400
51,836
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.485
$
0.475
1 Income per share amounts may not add due to rounding
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29,
August 31,
August 29,
August 31,
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
41,607
$
49,718
$
83,115
$
98,603
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
(55)
1,535
(1,162)
2,158
Organizational realignment
2,511
(684)
6,199
1,110
Royal restructuring and integration
1,358
(9,132)
5,502
(1,150)
Tax reform
-
-
(26)
55
Project ONE
1,216
1,130
3,100
3,179
Other 2
(6,687)
1,660
(3,842)
3,427
Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller 3
39,950
44,227
92,886
107,382
Add:
Interest expense
20,220
25,607
64,650
79,354
Interest income
(2,945)
(3,115)
(8,761)
(9,191)
Income taxes
14,050
14,798
32,335
37,219
Depreciation and amortization expense4
34,432
34,606
102,992
105,403
Adjusted EBITDA 3
105,707
116,123
284,102
320,167
Diluted Shares
52,591
51,502
52,400
51,836
Adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to
H.B. Fuller 3
$
0.76
$
0.86
$
1.77
$
2.07
Revenue
$
691,463
$
725,376
$
2,012,629
$
2,157,894
Adjusted EBITDA margin 3
15.3%
16.0%
14.1%
14.8%
_______________
2 Includes adjustment of ($7,182) of discrete tax benefit in the quarter ended August 29, 2020 related to various foreign tax matters and a tax benefit relating to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar.
3 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
4 Depreciation and amortization expense added back for EBITDA is adjusted for amounts already included in Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller totaling ($413) and ($174) for the three months ended August 29, 2020 and August 30, 2019, respectively and ($509) and ($1,135) for the nine months ended August 29, 2020 and August 30, 2019, respectively.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
Net Revenue:
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
320,187
$
328,420
$
977,373
$
986,166
Engineering Adhesives
276,083
286,716
761,040
855,010
Construction Adhesives
95,193
108,406
274,216
302,987
Corporate Unallocated
-
1,834
-
13,731
Total H.B. Fuller
$
691,463
$
725,376
$
2,012,629
$
2,157,894
Segment Operating Income:
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
31,883
$
32,638
$
89,556
$
85,576
Engineering Adhesives
29,873
36,847
65,386
98,146
Construction Adhesives
4,284
7,650
9,436
14,246
Corporate Unallocated
(7,309)
(10,429)
(19,991)
(24,670)
Total H.B. Fuller
$
58,731
$
66,706
$
144,387
$
173,298
Adjusted EBITDA 3
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
$
43,697
$
45,146
$
127,914
$
123,700
Engineering Adhesives
46,831
52,152
112,918
144,521
Construction Adhesives
14,394
17,486
39,893
44,185
Corporate Unallocated
785
1,339
3,377
7,761
Total H.B. Fuller
$
105,707
$
116,123
$
284,102
$
320,167
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
13.6%
13.7%
13.1%
12.5%
Engineering Adhesives
17.0%
18.2%
14.8%
16.9%
Construction Adhesives
15.1%
16.1%
14.5%
14.6%
Corporate Unallocated
NMP
NMP
NMP
NMP
Total H.B. Fuller
15.3%
16.0%
14.1%
14.8%
NMP = non-meaningful percentage
3 Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller is defined as net income before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted diluted income per common share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller divided by the number of diluted common shares. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization and the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted diluted income per common share attributable to H.B. Fuller, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
Income before income taxes and income from
equity method investments
$
45,202
$
66,976
$
100,291
$
132,248
Adjustments:
Acquisition related activity
(73)
1,871
(1,584)
2,641
Organizational realignment
3,308
(1,345)
8,286
885
Royal restructuring and integration
1,790
(12,131)
7,379
(1,591)
Tax reform
-
-
(35)
75
Project ONE
1,602
1,378
4,141
3,982
Other
654
213
1,725
1,105
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 5
$
52,483
$
56,962
$
120,203
$
139,345
5 Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments is defined as income before income taxes and income from equity investments before the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity investments to income before income taxes and income from equity investments, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
Income taxes
$
(5,112)
$
(19,321)
$
(22,194)
$
(38,902)
Adjustments:
Acquisition related activity
18
(336)
423
(482)
Organizational realignment
(797)
660
(2,087)
225
Royal restructuring and integration
(431)
2,999
(1,877)
441
Tax reform
-
-
9
(20)
Project ONE
(386)
(247)
(1,043)
(803)
Other 2
(7,342)
1,447
(5,566)
2,322
Adjusted income taxes 6
$
(14,050)
$
(14,798)
$
(32,335)
$
(37,219)
Adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments
$
52,483
$
56,962
$
120,203
$
139,345
Adjusted effective income tax rate 6
26.8%
26.0%
26.9%
26.7%
2 Includes adjustment of ($7,182) of discrete tax benefit in the quarter ended August 29, 2020 related to various foreign tax matters and a tax benefit relating to the revaluation of cross-currency swap agreements due to appreciation of the Euro versus US dollar.
6 Adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted income taxes is defined as income taxes before the specific adjustments shown above. Adjusted effective income tax rate is defined as income taxes divided by adjusted income before income taxes and income from equity method investments. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted income taxes and adjusted effective income tax rate to income taxes, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
Net revenue
691,463
725,376
2,012,629
2,157,894
Gross profit
$
187,844
$
207,321
$
543,007
$
605,705
Gross profit margin
27.2%
28.6%
27.0%
28.1%
Adjustments:
Organizational realignment
(204)
(367)
(53)
(124)
Royal restructuring and integration
1,132
1,741
2,730
4,250
Other
272
(5)
1,263
(9)
Adjusted gross profit 7
$
189,044
$
208,690
$
546,947
$
609,822
Adjusted gross profit margin 7
27.3%
28.8%
27.2%
28.3%
7 Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin is defined as gross profit and gross profit margin excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted gross profit and gross profit margin to gross profit and gross profit margin, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
Selling, general and administrative expenses
$
(129,113)
$
(140,615)
$
(398,620)
$
(432,407)
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
(73)
1,871
(1,584)
2,641
Organizational realignment
3,516
2,937
8,342
4,551
Royal restructuring and integration
682
2,737
4,725
10,747
Tax reform
-
-
(35)
75
Project ONE
1,602
1,378
4,142
3,982
Other
382
242
462
1,134
Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 8
$
(123,004)
$
(131,450)
$
(382,568)
$
(409,277)
_______________
8 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses is defined as selling, general and administrative expenses excluding the specific adjustments shown above. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses to selling, general and administrative expenses, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Hygiene,
Adhesives
Engineering
Adhesives
Construction
Adhesives
Total
Corporate
Unallocated
H.B. Fuller
Consolidated
Three Months Ended August 29, 2020
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
33,688
$
31,334
$
5,468
$
70,490
$
(28,883)
$
41,607
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
(55)
(55)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
2,511
2,511
Royal restructuring and integration
-
-
-
-
1,358
1,358
Project ONE
-
-
-
-
1,216
1,216
Other
-
-
-
-
(6,687)
(6,687)
Adjusted net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller 3
33,688
31,334
5,468
70,490
(30,540)
39,950
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
20,220
20,220
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(2,945)
(2,945)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
14,050
14,050
Depreciation and amortization expense
10,009
15,497
8,926
34,432
-
34,432
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
43,697
$
46,831
$
14,394
$
104,922
$
785
$
105,707
Revenue
320,187
276,083
95,193
691,463
-
691,463
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
13.6%
17.0%
15.1%
15.2%
NMP
15.3%
Hygiene,
Adhesives
Engineering
Adhesives
Construction
Adhesives
Total
Corporate
Unallocated
H.B. Fuller
Consolidated
Nine Months Ended August 29, 2020
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
94,979
$
69,767
$
12,987
$
177,733
$
(94,618)
$
83,115
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
(1,162)
(1,162)
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
6,199
6,199
Royal restructuring and integration
-
-
-
-
5,502
5,502
Tax reform
-
-
-
-
(26)
(26)
Project ONE
-
-
-
-
3,100
3,100
Other
-
-
-
-
(3,842)
(3,842)
Adjusted net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller 3
94,979
69,767
12,987
177,733
(84,847)
92,886
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
64,650
64,650
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(8,761)
(8,761)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
32,335
32,335
Depreciation and amortization expense
32,935
43,151
26,906
102,992
-
102,992
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
127,914
$
112,918
$
39,893
$
280,725
$
3,377
$
284,102
Revenue
977,373
761,040
274,216
2,012,629
-
2,012,629
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
13.1%
14.8%
14.5%
13.9%
NMP
14.1%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = Non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
REGULATION G RECONCILIATION
In thousands (unaudited)
Hygiene,
Adhesives
Engineering
Adhesives
Construction
Adhesives
Total
Corporate
Unallocated
H.B. Fuller
Consolidated
Three Months Ended August 31, 2019
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
33,934
$
38,014
$
8,662
$
80,610
$
(30,892)
$
49,718
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
1,535
1,535
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
(684)
(684)
Royal Restructuring
-
-
-
-
(9,132)
(9,132)
Project ONE
-
-
-
-
1,130
1,130
Other
-
-
-
-
1,660
1,660
Adjusted net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller 3
33,934
38,014
8,662
80,610
(36,383)
44,227
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
25,607
25,607
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(3,115)
(3,115)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
14,798
14,798
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,212
14,138
8,824
34,174
432
34,606
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
45,146
$
52,152
$
17,486
$
114,784
$
1,339
$
116,123
Revenue
328,420
286,716
108,406
723,542
1,834
725,376
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
13.7%
18.2%
16.1%
15.9%
NMP
16.0%
Hygiene,
Adhesives
Engineering
Adhesives
Construction
Adhesives
Total
Corporate
Unallocated
H.B. Fuller
Consolidated
Nine Months Ended August 31, 2019
Net income attributable to H.B. Fuller
$
89,567
$
101,476
$
17,228
$
208,271
$
(109,668)
$
98,603
Adjustments:
Acquisition project costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,158
2,158
Organizational realignment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,110
1,110
Royal Restructuring
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,150)
(1,150)
Tax Reform
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
55
55
Project ONE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,179
3,179
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,427
3,427
Adjusted net income attributable to
H.B. Fuller 3
89,567
101,476
17,228
208,271
(100,889)
107,382
Add:
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
79,354
79,354
Interest income
-
-
-
-
(9,191)
(9,191)
Income taxes
-
-
-
-
37,219
37,219
Depreciation and amortization expense
34,133
43,045
26,957
104,135
1,268
105,403
Adjusted EBITDA 3
$
123,700
$
144,521
$
44,185
$
312,406
$
7,761
$
320,167
Revenue
986,166
855,010
302,987
2,144,163
13,731
2,157,894
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3
12.5%
16.9%
14.6%
14.6%
NMP
14.8%
Note: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table above provides a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for each segment to net income attributable to H.B. Fuller for each segment, the most directly comparable financial measure determined and reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
NMP = non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
NET REVENUE GROWTH (DECLINE)
(unaudited)
Three Months
Nine Months
August 29, 2020
Price
(0.4%)
(0.7%)
Volume
(2.1%)
(3.1%)
Organic Growth (Decline)
(2.5%)
(3.8%)
M&A
(0.2%)
(0.6%)
F/X
(2.0%)
(2.3%)
Total H.B. Fuller net revenue
(4.7%)
(6.7%)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 29, 2020
Net
F/X
M&A
Organic
Net
F/X
M&A
Organic
Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives
(2.5%)
(3.6%)
0.0%
1.1%
(0.9%)
(3.6%)
0.0%
2.7%
Engineering Adhesives
(3.7%)
(0.8%)
0.0%
(2.9%)
(11.0%)
(1.5%)
0.0%
(9.5%)
Construction Adhesives
(12.2%)
0.0%
0.0%
(12.2%)
(9.5%)
(0.3%)
0.0%
(9.2%)
Unallocated Corporate
NMP
0.0%
NMP
0.0%
NMP
0.0%
NMP
0.0%
Total H.B. Fuller
(4.7%)
(2.0%)
(0.2%)
(2.5%)
(6.7%)
(2.3%)
(0.6%)
(3.8%)
NMP =non-meaningful percentage
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
August 29,
November 30,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 74,922
$
112,191
Trade receivables (net of allowances of $13,637 and $10,682, as of August 29, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively)
476,099
493,181
Inventories
354,221
337,267
Other current assets
84,187
90,723
Total current assets
989,429
1,033,362
Property, plant and equipment
1,392,017
1,304,231
Accumulated depreciation
(737,299)
(674,418)
Property, plant and equipment, net
654,718
629,813
Goodwill
1,306,398
1,281,808
Other intangibles, net
771,942
799,399
Other assets
259,238
241,352
Total assets
$ 3,981,725
$
3,985,734
Liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity
Current liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 21,082
$
15,732
Current maturities of long-term debt
-
65,000
Trade payables
272,232
298,869
Accrued compensation
68,031
78,582
Income taxes payable
18,352
23,229
Other accrued expenses
75,739
60,745
Total current liabilities
455,436
542,157
Long-term debt, excluding current maturities
1,847,844
1,898,384
Accrued pension liabilities
84,336
80,214
Other liabilities
280,201
242,190
Total liabilities
$ 2,667,817
$ 2,762,945
Equity:
H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock (no shares outstanding) shares authorized – 10,045,900
-
-
Common stock, par value $1.00 per share, shares authorized – 160,000,000, shares outstanding – 51,725,732 and 51,241,190, as of August 29, 2020 and November 30, 2019, respectively
51,726
51,241
Additional paid-in capital
149,305
130,295
Retained earnings
1,442,292
1,384,411
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(329,932)
(343,600)
Total H.B. Fuller stockholders' equity
1,313,391
1,222,347
Non-controlling interest
517
442
Total equity
1,313,908
1,222,789
Total liabilities, non-controlling interest and total equity
$ 3,981,725
$
3,985,734
H.B. FULLER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
In thousands (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
August 29, 2020
August 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income including non-controlling interest
$
83,165
$
98,619
Adjustments to reconcile net income including non-controlling interest to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
50,558
50,269
Amortization
52,943
56,269
Deferred income taxes
(10,952)
(36,831)
Income from equity method investments, net of dividends received
2,660
1,743
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
118
(19,964)
Share-based compensation
14,087
20,170
Change in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Trade receivables, net
17,307
(15,674)
Inventories
(17,195)
(17,704)
Other assets
31,372
(31,853)
Trade payables
(9,449)
2,246
Accrued compensation
(12,345)
(10,173)
Other accrued expenses
8,776
7,936
Income taxes payable
330
23,587
Accrued / prepaid pensions
(5,954)
(7,548)
Other liabilities
20,481
10,636
Other
(32,872)
28,520
Net cash provided by operating activities
193,030
160,248
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchased property, plant and equipment
(71,939)
(47,023)
Purchased businesses, net of cash acquired
(9,500)
(8,042)
Purchase of assets
(5,623)
-
Purchased business remaining equity
-
(9,870)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1,407
5,314
Proceeds from sale of business
-
70,293
Cash received from government grant
-
9,045
Cash payments related to government grant
(5,326)
(1,120)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(90,981)
18,597
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(128,000)
(173,500)
Net proceeds of notes payable
8,422
2,667
Dividends paid
(24,970)
(24,181)
Contingent consideration payment
(767)
(3,610)
Proceeds from stock options exercised
6,567
2,495
Repurchases of common stock
(3,342)
(2,922)
Net cash used in financing activities
(142,090)
(199,051)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,772
(10,811)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(37,269)
(31,017)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
112,191
150,793
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
74,922
$
119,776