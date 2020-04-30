NEWTON, Mass., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.C. Starck Solutions, a global leader in refractory metals, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Jacob Homiller as new President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Homiller has more than 20 years of experience in various industries with proven P&L responsibility for manufacturing companies in an international environment. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at the A.W. Chesterton Company. Prior to that, Homiller spent more than 10 years with Cabot Corporation as Vice President EMEA and NAFTA Reinforcement Materials. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School of Business and a Masters in International Studies from The University of Pennsylvania.
"We are very excited to have Jake join our leadership team," said Jens Knoell, COO of H.C. Starck Solutions and Managing Director of the H.C. Starck Group GmbH. "Jake brings a broad background in commercial leadership with a strong sales orientation, which compliments the company's focus on business development and customer relationships."
"I am very excited to have joined H.C. Starck Solutions as the new President and CEO," said Homiller. "As I have 'met' virtually with our company leadership, I have been impressed with the strong values and customer-focus that exist throughout the organization." H.C. Starck Solutions is a global leader in innovation and manufacturing of highly engineered products and remains committed to investing in R&D and manufacturing capabilities to meet our customers' emerging needs and ensure continued reliable supply to a growing market.
About H.C. Starck Solutions
H.C. Starck High Performance Metal Solutions (H.C. Starck Solutions), a leading global manufacturer of metal powders, complex metal parts and additively manufactured parts made from refractory metals, is an independent business unit of H.C. Starck Group with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. H.C. Starck Solutions supplies its fabricated products to growing industries, including electronics, aerospace, medical, chemical processing, glass melting and commercial heat treating. The Company delivers product solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end-users and aftermarket manufacturers.