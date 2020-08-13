HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Höegh LNG Partners LP's (NYSE: HMLP) second quarter 2020 results will be released on Thursday, August 20, 2020, before the market opens. In connection with this, a presentation will be held at 8:30 A.M. (EST) on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The results and presentation material will be available for download at http://www.hoeghlngpartners.com.

The presentation will be immediately followed by a Q&A session. Participants will be able to join this presentation using the following details:

a. Webcast 

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/942/36626

b. Teleconference 

International call:

+1-412-542-4123

US Toll Free call:

1-855-239-1375

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9657

Participants should ask to be joined into the Höegh LNG Partners LP call.

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available from one hour after the end of the conference call until August 27, 2020.

The replay dial-in numbers are as follows:

International call:

+1-412-317-0088

US Toll Free call:

1-877-344-7529

Canada Toll Free call:

1-855-669-9658

Replay passcode: 10147308

About Höegh LNG Partners LP
Höegh LNG Partners LP is a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd. (Oslo Børs ticker: HLNG), a leading floating LNG service provider. HMLP's strategy is to own, operate and acquire floating storage and regasification units ("FSRUs") and associated LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. It has interests in five FSRUs that have an industry leading average remaining firm contract duration of 9 years plus options as of June 30, 2020.

Media Contact:
 Steffen Føreid
Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
+47 97557406
www.hoeghlngpartners.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.