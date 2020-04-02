BOSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE), a global medical technology company focused on delivering innovative hematology solutions to drive better patient outcomes, today announced that it has acquired enicor GmbH, a privately held manufacturer of a new generation whole blood coagulation testing system (ClotPro®), which is based in Munich, Germany. The ClotPro system is an innovative viscoelastic diagnostic device that offers more assays than any other hemostasis analyzer on the market. Under the terms of the transaction, Haemonetics has acquired all of the outstanding share capital of enicor GmbH.
"The enicor team and technology are a natural fit for Haemonetics' Hospital business," said Stew Strong, Haemonetics' President, Global Hospital. "The science behind the ClotPro analyzer and its related active tip™ technology will be assets as we drive our Innovation Agenda forward. The system's strength in lab-based testing coupled with the TEG® 5000 Hemostasis Analyzer and the TEG® 6s Hemostasis Analyzer's site-of-care technology helps us provide customers with a wide range of offerings in some of the most critical areas of medicine."
The ClotPro system offers a unique active tip technology that reduces the need for manual pipetting. This design significantly mitigates the potential for error and eliminates reagent handling, which, combined with its ease of use, provides more flexibility and increased throughput in lab-based and clinical settings. The ClotPro system received a CE Mark in 2019 and is currently available in select European and Asia Pacific markets. The ClotPro system is not available for use or sale in the United States.
"Our vision at enicor has always been to extend the diagnostic options for clinics worldwide with respect to the management of blood coagulation disorders," said Dr. Andreas Calatzis, CEO and founder of enicor GmbH. "With its leadership position in whole blood coagulation testing and its global reach, Haemonetics is the ideal company to accelerate clinical adoption and further develop our technology. This will also provide our employees with an even greater opportunity to deliver innovation while advancing care for healthcare providers and ultimately patients."
With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Calatzis has made significant contributions to the field of in vitro diagnostics (IVD). He will join Haemonetics as the Vice President, General Manager of enicor where he will work closely with Haemonetics' research and development and clinical functions.
About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative hematology products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.
About enicor GmbH
To learn more about enicor GmbH, visit https://www.clot.pro/.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statement
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, plans and objectives of management for the operation of Haemonetics, statements regarding the benefits to Haemonetics arising from the completion of the acquisition, the impact of the acquisition on Haemonetics' business strategy and future business and operational performance, and the assumptions underlying or relating to any such statement. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon Haemonetics' current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition or the acquisition having an unanticipated impact, Haemonetics' ability to predict accurately the demand for its products and products under development and to develop strategies to address its markets successfully, the impact of competitive products and pricing, technical innovations that could render products marketed or under development by Haemonetics obsolete and risks related to the use and protection of intellectual property. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in Haemonetics' filings with the SEC. Haemonetics does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.
