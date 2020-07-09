TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty DriveShare and Porsche Club of America (PCA) today announced a partnership that will allow PCA members to rent their cherished rides exclusively to fellow Club members if they so choose.
"We're thrilled and honored to partner with Porsche Club of America on this," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. "Porsche owners have told us they want two things – to have the ability to rent to other Porsche owners, knowing their cars will be appreciated and taken care of, and to be able to rent Porsches they've never had a chance to drive before."
Launched in 2017, Hagerty DriveShare is a peer-to-peer car-sharing service that gives car fans the chance to drive, display, or be chauffeured in cool cars and trucks from any era for nearly any occasion. For car owners, Hagerty DriveShare is a great way to recoup their investment. Every Hagerty DriveShare rental includes up to $1 million in insurance protection and access to a comprehensive full-service roadside assistance program designed specifically for classic vehicles. The platform currently includes access to more than 4,400 vehicles nationwide.
With more than 135,000 members, the Porsche Club of America is the world's largest single marque car club that focuses on heightening the Porsche ownership and driving experiences. Founded in 1955, PCA reaches across the cars and the years to people, binding together the family whose name the cars bear, the men and women who design and build them, and those across the world who drive and cherish them.
"Our members love to drive Porsches and Hagerty DriveShare offers them a unique opportunity to access Porsches when they might not have access to their own cars," said Vu Nguyen, executive director of PCA. "Having this platform to share our Porsches within our community is a benefit we've never had before. We've dreamed of short-term access to Porsches outside the limited and expensive traditional rental company offerings."
As part of the partnership, PCA members can list cars or browse those listed by fellow Club members. Drivers can plan their trip online at driveshare.com or by using Hagerty's free Android or iOS apps.
"Porsche owners are passionate about their cars. This partnership will allow them to share their vehicles with others who share that same level of appreciation. It also gives future Porsche owners who are PCA Test Drive members an opportunity to drive a car they dream of buying. We're also happy to provide a new benefit of 10% off any Hagerty DriveShare rental to PCA members, even it if isn't a Porsche."
About Hagerty
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company. Our mission is keep driving alive for car lovers and drive positive change in the world. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, Hagerty DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Media and MotorsportReg and more. Hagerty is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles and supports keeping car culture alive through youth programs, the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com.
