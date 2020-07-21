LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced that it has completed the divestiture of Danival® to a subsidiary of Wessanen N.V. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to complete the strategic sale of Danival in Europe to Wessanen, a leader in healthy and sustainable food in the European market. This transaction helps to further our brand portfolio simplification journey as we continue to improve our margins and cash flow to fuel long term sustainable growth and profitability."
About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Almond Dream®, Better Bean®, BluePrint®, Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Coconut Dream®, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Farmhouse Fare™, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, GG UniqueFiber™, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine™, Johnson's Juice Co.™, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney® (under license), MaraNatha®, Mary Berry (under license), Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, Orchard House®, Rice Dream®, Robertson's®, Sensible Portions®, Spectrum® Organics, Soy Dream®, Sun-Pat®, Sunripe®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Walnut Acres®, Yorkshire Provender®, Yves Veggie Cuisine® and William's™. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, Earth's Best®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are predictions based on expectations and projections about future events and are not statements of historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "predict", "project", "estimate", "likely", "believe", "might", "seek", "may", "will", "remain", "potential", "can", "should", "could", "future" and similar expressions, or the negative of those expressions, or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of the Company's strategy and future performance.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and may not be able to be realized. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). Such risks include, among others, the risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q. As a result of such risks and other factors, the Company cannot provide any assurance regarding future results, levels of activity and achievements of the Company, and neither the Company nor any person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these statements. All forward-looking statements contained herein apply as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors or new methods, future events or other changes.
