LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halbert Hargrove, a fiduciary investment management and wealth advisory firm headquartered in Long Beach, CA, has promoted the firm's President and Chief Operating Officer, JC Abusaid, to CEO. The firm also promoted Cecilia Williams to Chief Operating Officer and Kelli Kiemle as Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience, while simultaneously reaching $3 billion in assets under management (AUM).
Abusaid was previously Halbert Hargrove's President and Chief Operating Officer and has been with the firm for 25 years. He has been working closely with Williams and Kiemle, who have each been with the firm for 15 years. Williams, who was previously the Director of Investment Operations, was responsible for managing Halbert Hargrove's institutional trading partner relationships. Formerly the director of marketing and client experience, Kiemle set the tone for client service relationships and oversaw the firm's wide-ranging marketing and communications initiatives. Now, as Managing Director of Growth and Client Experience, she will oversee the firm's wide-ranging marketing and communications initiatives, as well the firm's sales efforts.
"Looking back on the past 25 years at Halbert Hargrove, I'm extremely proud of what our team has accomplished," said Abusaid. "Helping to grow the company from seven employees and $250 million in assets to 44 employees and $3 billion in AUM isn't even the highlight. What gives me the greatest sense of accomplishment is seeing how people I hired and mentored, like Cecilia and Kelli, have flourished both personally and professionally."
Halbert Hargrove's chairman and former CEO Russ Hill will stay on as chairman of the firm. Hill, who hired and trained Abusaid over the last 25 years, has led Halbert Hargrove for more than four decades.
"At Halbert Hargrove, we believe a well-lived life is about more than money, which is why we've worked hard to cultivate a company culture that employees want to be a part of every day and grow with us," said Hill. "The future of our firm is in excellent hands, as JC has been leading us for quite some time. I have no doubt we will continue to grow our firm while cultivating an incredible culture."
The promotions coincide with the fifth consecutive year that Halbert Hargrove has been recognized by InvestmentNews as one of the Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers. The firm was acknowledged for its dynamic benefits, stellar company culture, and for promoting leadership from within. InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group to identify the winners, which were critiqued on employer and employee surveys.
On February 17, 2022, Halbert Hargrove will be hosting a virtual event centered on "A Well-Lived Life" that will focus on helping people design the life they want that is aligned with their goals, with special guest speaker and best-selling author James Whittaker. To register for the event, please click here.
