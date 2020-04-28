STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex and the Wielton Group have entered into a cooperation where Haldex will be the leading supplier of EBS and air suspension systems, thus supporting the Wielton Group to expand their services for fleets all over Europe.
The parties have signed a 3-year contract, including supply of EBS and air suspension systems, to the Wielton Group, one of the leading trailer manufacturers in Europe. The Wielton Group manufactures approximately 16.000 vehicles per year, and their portfolio of brands include Wielton, Poland (8.000 trailers), Fruehauf, France (5.000 trailers), Lawrence David, UK (2.500 trailers) and Langendorf, Germany, (1.000 trailers).
EBS controls the braking system electronically and can distribute the braking force differently between the wheels depending on need which results in a shorter braking distance compared to systems without EBS where the braking force on the wheels is always the same. The contract with the Wielton Group will be the first contract under which Haldex will supply the new generation called EBS 4.0.
"This contract gives us an excellent opportunity to introduce our new EBS 4.0 for trailers for the whole Wielton Group and to grow the service and aftermarket throughout Europe", says Klaus Regenfuss, VP Haldex Trailer Europe.
With an estimated contract value of a two-digit number in MEUR, the current partnership has been significantly expanded. Start of operations is planned to the end of first quarter 2021.
