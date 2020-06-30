Haldex renews relationship with one of its biggest global Air Disc Brake customers

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haldex has entered into another agreement with one of its biggest global Air Disc Brake customers, under which Haldex will continue to supply Air Disc Brakes for a multiple years' period, with a potential extension period. First deliveries under the agreement will be in 2021.
Over 100 years of powerful innovation gives Haldex unsurpassed expertise when it comes to braking systems and air suspension systems for heavy trucks, trailers and buses. We live and breathe our business with the goal to deliver robust and technically superior solutions which is founded in a deep insight in our customer's reality. Through focusing on our core competences and the passion we all share, we achieve the agility and flexibility that the market demands. Innovative collaborations aren't only the core of our products, but our philosophy. Our 2200 employees, spread out across four continents, challenge the conventional on a daily basis in order to secure that the products we deliver create a unique value to our customers and the end users. We are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and have a turnover of approx. 5 billion SEK.
