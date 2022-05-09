Acclaimed real estate agent Haley Haws accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Haley Haws exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Greater Sacramento, CA.
SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The real estate industry may be fast-paced, but agent Haley Haws never loses her grip on what it takes to win for her clients. After graduating with a business degree and an MBA, Haley launched a career in pharmaceutical and medical device sales, during which she developed many of the qualities real estate clients look for in their dream agent: problem-solving skills, strategic thinking, contractual comprehension, the knowledge that all clients are different from one another—and treating them as such. Haley brings empathy—as well as friendship and mentorship—to her clients. Her care, intelligence, and kindness are balanced by her strong drive and tenacity, giving clients the guidance they need and the results they want.
Visit Haley Haws' Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/haley-haws/
