WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, content and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to name Becca Searns Director of Creative Services. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, Searns will ensure the quality of the firm's creative services, while continually pursuing their shared mission to make world-class marketing easy and affordable.
Searns first joined Haley Marketing eight years ago as a creative intern while pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in New Media Design and an MBA from Rochester Institute of Technology. Upon graduation, Searns jumped right out of school into a program called Remote Year, freelancing for Haley Marketing and launching her own company, Artio Designs, to finance her travel. After successfully working remotely for several years, Searns now brings her global experience, passion for great design, business acumen, and deep staffing industry knowledge to her new role.
As Haley Marketing's Director of Creative Services, Searns will lead the creative team in delivering our mission of easy, affordable, world-class creative services, and overseeing UI/UX for Haley Marketing's Career Portal, Talent Showcase, NetSocial, and other SaaS products.
"I am really excited to be transitioning to a leadership role with the team at Haley Marketing. We have such incredibly talented people, and I am hoping that I can help our team to bring out our best by living the company mission and values," said Searns.
According to Co-CEOs David Searns and Victoria Kenward, "We're thrilled to have Becca leading creative direction for our team. This is truly a proud parent moment for the two of us. Becca was selected for this role by our entire leadership team, and with her unique mix of design, technical and business skills, she could have chosen to work anywhere. Having her choose Haley Marketing compliments and strengthens our exceptional creative team."
