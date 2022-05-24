Haley Marketing, the leading website development, digital, and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to name Mandy Wittschen Director of Talent & Training. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, Wittschen will improve talent management across all areas of the company, while continually pursuing the firm's mission to make world-class marketing easy and affordable.
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haley Marketing, the leading website development, digital, and recruitment marketing firm serving the temporary staffing and executive recruiting industries, is pleased to name Mandy Wittschen Director of Talent & Training. As the organization continues to grow and evolve its solutions, Wittschen will improve talent management across all areas of the company, while continually pursuing the firm's mission to make world-class marketing easy and affordable.
Wittschen first joined Haley Marketing more than 25 years ago as their first employee. Drawing on her psychology degree and experience in marketing research and staffing recruiting, Wittschen gradually expanded and elevated her role over the years, building a formidable internal team of content and copywriting experts, recruiting and training hundreds of freelance writers, heading public relations and thought-leadership initiatives for the firm's internal marketing team, and more. Now, Wittschen will apply decades of strategic marketing, copywriting and remote work experience, a passion for process and shareworthy service, and deep staffing industry knowledge to succeed in her new role.
As Haley Marketing's Director of Talent & Training and a member of the firm's leadership team, Wittschen will spearhead diverse talent acquisition, training and skill-development initiatives to keep their team at the leading edge of marketing and marketing technology as the firm continues its upward trajectory. "Having spent most of my career with Haley Marketing, I've been a part of our firm's progression from a small two-person startup to an international team of more than 60. We're in an exciting growth phase right now, and as staffing and marketing continue to evolve, I consider it a privilege to support that growth by providing the people, training and skill development we need to achieve our goals," said Wittschen. "I'm thankful to work with a team of tremendously talented – and nice – people, and I'm looking forward to taking this next step in my career."
According to Co-CEO David Searns, "We are thrilled to have Mandy stepping up into this new role. She's been an exceptional leader on our team for years, and she is amazingly well-suited to oversee this critical function that will impact our recruiting, training, and service delivery. Having Mandy on our leadership team makes our organization stronger and better prepared to support our clients during this transformational period in the staffing industry."
