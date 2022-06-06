Charles Roame joins the distinguished team of advisors for the award-winning technology platform
CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halo Investing, Inc. (Halo), the award-winning technology platform, is proud to announce that Charles "Chip" Roame, Founder & Managing Partner of Tiburon Strategic Advisors and Tiburon CEO Summits (Tiburon) has joined Halo's Advisory Board. Halo provides financial advisors and investors with easy access to structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, and customize protective investment products to suit their unique portfolio needs.
Tiburon was formed by Mr. Roame in 1998 and is known for its unparalleled offering of market research and strategic consulting, especially for FinTech firms. He is a leading advisor to CEOs, senior executives, and boards of directors in the wealth and investment management world. Prior to forming Tiburon, Chip served in similar capacities as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company, and later as a business strategist at the Charles Schwab Corporation.
Chip also serves on the board of directors at Edelman Financial Engines, Facet Wealth, Allspring Global Investors, DPL Financial Partners, and Lefteris Acquisition Corporation. He serves on the advisory board of Paanini, on the mutual fund board of Buckingham Strategic Partners' SA and also formerly served as Vice Chairman of Envestnet (NYSE: ENV).
"Halo is leading the way in the market thanks to their innovative approach to protective investing. Halo's platform provides access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors in a manner that highlights independence, transparency, and education – all critical in the modern age of investing," observed Roame.
"Tiburon's research highlights the significant challenges RIAs and broker/dealers face, and Halo helps these advisors achieve better business outcomes by saving time, adding technological capabilities, and empowering them to deepen their practice with specialized tools and knowledge. It's certainly a compelling time for Halo given the current state of the financial markets."
For Halo President and Co-Founder Jason Barsema, the feeling was more than mutual. "Chip has long been a visionary in the financial industry, applying his tremendous insight, vast network, and passion to FinTech companies like Halo. He joins us at an exciting time for the company as we continue to drive growth and build deeper relationships with wealth managers. I'm thrilled to welcome Chip to Halo's Advisory Board, and I know his guidance will only enhance our mission. Chip's expertise complements our current Advisory Board's skills and experiences, and I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to reach new heights every day."
Chip Roame joins a distinguished set of advisors on Halo's Advisory Board including: Jeb Bush, 43rd Governor of Florida; Dr. Neal M. Soss, former Vice Chairman of Investment Strategy and Research and Global Chief Economist for Crédit Suisse Group AG; Jack Selby, a founding member of PayPal and Managing Partner at Thiel Capital Management.
About Halo Investing
Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market- linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com.
Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC, a SEC registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Sentinus-Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.
