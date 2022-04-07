Larry Roth joins the distinguished team of advisors for the award-winning technology platform
CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halo Investing, Inc. (Halo), the award-winning technology platform, is proud to announce that Larry Roth, Managing Partner of RLR Strategic Partners, has joined as a member of its Advisory Board. Halo provides financial advisors and investors with easy access to structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, and customize protective investment products to suit their unique portfolio needs.
With over three decades of experience in the financial industry, Mr. Roth has built his unparalleled expertise and extensive professional network while serving as CEO for some of the largest independent broker-dealer and hybrid wealth management firms in the world, such as Advisor Group and, most recently, Cetera Financial Group.
"What attracted me to Halo is its unique trifecta of being independent, mission-driven, and providing a comprehensive technology ecosystem for wealth managers," observed Roth. "Other platforms and traditional methods don't offer the same freedom and transparency when it comes to finding structured products. Halo is blazing a trail in bringing investments to the broader investor community."
"Larry is one of the foremost leaders in the financial industry today, and his entrepreneurial experience provides a unique combination that makes him a natural fit on our Advisory Board," said Halo President and Co-Founder Jason Barsema. "We're honored and excited to have Larry join us on this impactful and important journey we're on. His talents, networks, and long experience on the cutting-edge of finance will be invaluable as we propel Halo forward."
Larry Roth joins a distinguished set of advisors on Halo's Advisory Board including: Jeb Bush, 43rd Governor of Florida; Dr. Neal M. Soss, former Vice Chairman of Investment Strategy and Research and Global Chief Economist for Credit Suisse Group AG; and Jack Selby, a founding member of PayPal and Managing Partner at Thiel Capital Management.
About Halo Investing
Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform for protective investment solutions. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Zurich, Dubai, and Singapore, Halo was co-founded by Biju Kulathakal and Jason Barsema in 2015 with a mission that focuses on putting "impact before profits," providing access to impactful investment opportunities previously unavailable to most investors. Through the Halo platform, financial advisors and investors can easily access structured notes, market-linked CDs, buffered ETFs, and annuities, as well as a suite of tools to educate, analyze, customize, execute, and manage the most suitable protective investment product for their portfolios. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company's Ten Most Innovative Companies of 2021. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com
Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.
