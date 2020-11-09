Hamilton_Beach_Brands_Holding_Company_Logo.jpg

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company logo (PRNewsfoto/Hamilton Beach Brands Holding C)

 By Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights from Continuing Operations

  • Revenue in Q3 2020 decreased 26% compared to Q3 2019 due primarily to greater than anticipated challenges arising from the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system in the US and also to unanticipated constraints in the transportation industry.
  • In the US Consumer market, while unprecedented demand continued, timing of revenue is expected to shift to Q4 2020 as the cutover to the new ERP system temporarily reduced shipping capabilities.
  • Sales volumes in the International Consumer and Global Commercial markets decreased as expected due to pandemic-driven demand softness. Sales volumes in the Canada Consumer market increased as expected.
  • An unprecedented surge in demand for small kitchen appliances continues and the Company entered Q4 2020 well positioned to meet customer needs with a significant backlog, strong order pipeline for the holiday selling season and the necessary inventory to fill orders. Strong demand is expected to continue into Q1 2021.
  • For the second half of 2020, total revenue is expected to be in line with the second half of 2019 and operating profit is expected to increase approximately 20%.
  • Net debt at September 30, 2020 decreased to $69.6 million compared to $78.6 million at September 30, 2019 due to improved net working capital.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2019 - Continuing Operations

Net loss was $2.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share.

Revenue was $110.5 million compared to $149.5 million. As expected, sales volumes in the International Consumer and Global Commercial markets decreased as a result of pandemic-driven demand softness. Also as expected, sales volumes in the Canada Consumer market increased.

In the US Consumer market, while unprecedented demand continued, sales volumes were lower than expected primarily due to timing of revenue that is expected to shift to the fourth quarter of 2020 as the result of greater than expected challenges arising from the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The cutover to the new ERP system temporarily reduced shipping capabilities at the Company's US distribution center. Shipping capabilities also were adversely affected by unanticipated constraints in the transportation industry.

Shipping challenges related to the ERP implementation have been resolved, while shipping and transportation congestion persist for the Company and its customers. The Company has enhanced its shipping capabilities by adding warehouse personnel and lift equipment, extending shifts and augmenting capacity with temporary third-party facilities. The Company also has been able to convert some of the order volume with its largest retail customers to direct import to further ease the strain on its shipping capabilities.

Strong demand for small kitchen appliances during the pandemic continues and the Company entered the fourth quarter well positioned to meet customer needs with a significant backlog, strong order pipeline for the holiday selling season and the necessary inventory levels to fill orders. The Company has significantly increased the in-stock levels at its largest customers and sell-through rates at retail are in line with the market.

Operating loss was $2.4 million compared to operating profit of $4.4 million. Gross profit margin increased to 21.5% compared to 20.7% despite the significantly lower sales volume. Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $25.8 million compared to $26.2 million.

Net debt at September 30, 2020 was $69.6 million compared to $78.6 million at September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of improved net working capital. Use of cash before financing activities was $8.8. million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to a use of $27.3 million at September 30, 2019, reflecting in both years the normal inventory build for the holiday selling season. There were no share repurchases during the third quarter.

Outlook

During the time since the COVID-19 global pandemic began, the Company's focus has been on the safety and health of its employees, serving customers and consumers, and moving the business forward. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leader in an industry that is providing essential products during the pandemic.

Unprecedented demand in the US and Canada continues as homebound consumers engage in more than usual meal and beverage preparation during the pandemic. The retail business in Mexico and Latin America is slowly rebounding. Commercial customers in the food service and hospitality industries are beginning to order again as they adjust to the new world created by the global pandemic.

The Company's leading portfolio of consumer preferred brands and products, which ranges from value to luxury and covers more than 50 categories, is a key competitive advantage. The Company's strong capabilities in the growing ecommerce channel, its global infrastructure and team members, and its diversified retailer relationships have positioned the Company well to meet the demand surge for small kitchen appliances. The Company's third-party manufacturers have been agile in responding to the elevated demand.

Hamilton Beach Brands has introduced more than 50 new products this year and expects to introduce approximately 100 more new products over the next 24 months. Even with employees working remotely, the Company's new product development process is working well. Placements for the holiday-selling season are strong, including many new products.

While the impact of the ERP implementation on third-quarter 2020 results was disappointing, the related shipping hurdles have been resolved and the Company expects to benefit in future years from the conversion to a more efficient and secure system. A significant amount of the Q3 2020 revenue shortfall is expected to shift into the Q4 2020 as the Company focuses on maximizing its shipment capabilities to capture as much of the market demand as possible. Based on early fourth quarter results, shipments are ahead of last year.  

Based on its current outlook, the Company expects total revenue for the second half of 2020 to be in line with last year's second half and operating profit to increase approximately 20%. Any interruptions in shipping caused by a further challenged transportation industry or unexpected ERP complications, while not anticipated, could cause results to fall short of expectations.  

The Company's goal continues to be to exceed $20 million in cash flow before financing activities for the full year 2020, while timing of some accounts receivable collections could move into Q1 2021 due to timing of revenue expected to shift from Q3 2020 to Q4 2020, which will be determined as the fourth quarter unfolds. The Company continues to effectively manage discretionary spending and net working capital.

Visibility into 2021 beyond the expectation of continuing to meet strong demand in the first quarter is limited, so the Company is deferring any outlook for the full-year 2021 to a later time.

Hamilton Beach Brands business is seasonal and much of its revenue and operating profit is earned in the second half of the year when sales of small kitchen appliances to retailers and consumers increase significantly during the holiday-selling season. For the past five years, on average, 60% of revenue and 85% of operating profit have been earned in the second half of the year.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The call may be accessed by dialing (833) 227-5844 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4071 (International), Conference ID: 4945038. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston® field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir® air purifiers, and BrightlineTM personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances and CHI® premium garment care products. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®.  For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.  These forward looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.  Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (1) the Company's ability to ship products to meet the anticipated increase in demand, (2) the Company's ability to successfully manage the anticipated transportation constraints, (3) the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business; (4) changes in the sales prices, product mix or levels of consumer purchases of small electric and specialty housewares appliances, (5) changes in consumer retail and credit markets, including the increasing volume of transactions made through third-party internet sellers, (6) bankruptcy of or loss of major retail customers or suppliers, (7) changes in costs, including transportation costs, of sourced products, (8) delays in delivery of sourced products, (9) changes in or unavailability of quality or cost effective suppliers, (10) exchange rate fluctuations, changes in the import tariffs and monetary policies and other changes in the regulatory climate in the countries in which HBB buys, operates and/or sells products, (11) the impact of tariffs on customer purchasing patterns, (12) product liability, regulatory actions or other litigation, warranty claims or returns of products, (13) customer acceptance of, changes in costs of, or delays in the development of new products, (14) increased competition, including consolidation within the industry, (15) shifts in consumer shopping patterns, gasoline prices, weather conditions, the level of consumer confidence and disposable income as a result of economic conditions, unemployment rates or other events or conditions that may adversely affect the level of customer purchases of HBB products, (16) changes mandated by federal, state and other regulation, including tax, health, safety or environmental legislation, (17) risks associated with the wind down of KC including unexpected costs, contingent liabilities and the potential disruption of our other businesses, (18) the result of shareholder or governmental actions relating to the restatement of our financial statements and accounting and legal fees that we may incur in connection with the restatement, (19) our ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting disclosed in  Form 10-K/A within the time periods and in the manner currently anticipated, additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies that may arise in the future or our ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, (20) difficulties arising as a result of our implementation of an enterprise resource planning system in the US, and (21) other risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  Furthermore, the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains fluid and the potential for a material impact on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and stock price increases the longer the virus impacts activity levels in the United States and globally. For this reason, the Company cannot reasonably estimate with any degree of certainty the future impact COVID-19 may have on its results of operations, financial position, liquidity and stock price. The extent of any impact will depend on the extent of new outbreaks, the extent to which new shutdowns may be needed, the nature of government public health guidelines and the public's adherence to those guidelines, the impact of government economic relief on the US economy, unemployment levels, the success of businesses reopening fully, the timing for proven treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, consumer confidence and demand for our products.

 

 

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)






THREE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30


NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30




As Restated and
Recast




As Restated and
Recast


2020


2019


2020


2019


(In thousands, except per share data)


(In thousands, except per share data)

Revenue

$

110,549



$

149,508



$

369,692



$

407,216


Cost of sales

86,801



118,562



285,650



321,061


Gross profit

23,748



30,946



84,042



86,155


Selling, general and administrative expenses

25,830



26,162



74,078



77,385


Amortization of intangible assets

323



345



971



1,036


Operating (loss) profit

(2,405)



4,439



8,993



7,734


Interest expense, net

339



756



1,308



2,208


Other expense (income), net

92



681



1,601



352


Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(2,836)



3,002



6,084



5,174


Income tax expense (benefit)

(826)



2,449



1,383



3,385


Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(2,010)



553



4,701



1,789


Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



(2,753)



22,561



(7,992)


Net income (loss)

$

(2,010)



$

(2,200)



$

27,262



$

(6,203)










Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:








Continuing operations

$

(0.15)



$

0.04



$

0.34



$

0.13


Discontinued operations



(0.20)



1.65



(0.58)


Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

(0.15)



$

(0.16)



$

1.99



$

(0.45)










Basic weighted average shares outstanding

13,670



13,579



13,646



13,726


Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

13,686



13,595



13,667



13,731


 

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)










As Restated


As Restated and
Recast


SEPTEMBER 30
2020


DECEMBER 31

2019


SEPTEMBER 30

2019


(In thousands)

Assets






Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$

858



$

2,142



$

1,559


Trade receivables, net

98,062



108,381



103,091


Inventory

203,369



109,806



161,043


Prepaid expenses and other current assets

14,483



11,345



14,086


Current assets of discontinued operations



5,383



22,830


Total current assets

316,772



237,057



302,609


Property, plant and equipment, net

23,412



22,324



22,193


Goodwill

6,253



6,253



6,253


Other intangible assets, net

2,170



3,141



3,483


Deferred income taxes

6,078



6,248



5,640


Deferred costs

11,852



10,941



8,804


Other non-current assets

2,842



2,085



1,553


Non-current assets of discontinued operations



614



1,744


Total assets

369,379



$

288,663



$

352,279


Liabilities and stockholders' equity






Current liabilities






Accounts payable

$

187,296



$

111,348



$

140,011


Accounts payable to NACCO Industries, Inc.

496



496



220


Revolving credit agreements

70,413



23,497



50,152


Accrued compensation

14,294



15,027



14,650


Accrued product returns

6,575



8,697



8,266


Other current liabilities

17,338



12,534



25,880


Current liabilities of discontinued operations



29,723



24,713


Total current liabilities

296,412



201,322



263,892


Revolving credit agreements



35,000



30,000


Other long-term liabilities

12,567



16,075



14,258


Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations





1,585


Total liabilities

308,979



252,397



309,735


Stockholders' equity






Class A Common stock

100



98



95


Class B Common stock

41



41



44


Capital in excess of par value

58,225



54,509



54,143


Treasury stock

(5,960)



(5,960)



(5,960)


Retained earnings

27,219



3,710



12,231


Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,225)



(16,132)



(18,009)


Total stockholders' equity

60,400



36,266



42,544


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

369,379



$

288,663



$

352,279


 

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited) 

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30




As Restated and Recast


2020


2019


(In thousands)

Operating activities




Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

4,701



$

1,789


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash used for operating activities:




Depreciation and amortization

2,469



2,813


Deferred income taxes

342



3,018


Stock compensation expense

3,722



2,430


Other

(113)



98


Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:




Affiliate payable



(2,196)


Trade receivables

7,567



(6,097)


Inventory

(95,684)



(38,662)


Other assets

(2,749)



(1,150)


Accounts payable

76,035



21,430


Other liabilities

(2,021)



(7,613)


Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations

(5,731)



(24,140)


Investing activities




Expenditures for property, plant and equipment

(2,596)



(3,156)


Other

(500)




Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from continuing operations

(3,096)



(3,156)


Financing activities




Net additions to revolving credit agreements

11,946



33,524


Purchase of treasury stock



(5,960)


Cash dividends paid

(3,753)



(3,634)


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from continuing operations

8,193



23,930


Cash flows from discontinued operations




Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations

(6,193)



(10,959)


Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations

6



(112)


Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from discontinued operations



9,550


Cash provided by (used for) discontinued operations

(6,187)



(1,521)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,490



401


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Increase (decrease) for the period from continuing operations

856



(2,965)


Decrease for the period from discontinued operations

(6,187)



(1,521)


Balance at the beginning of the period

7,164



6,352


Balance at the end of the period

$

1,833



$

1,866






Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Continuing operations:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

858



$

1,559


Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

198




Restricted cash included in other non-current assets

777




Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations



307


Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

1,833



$

1,866


 

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.