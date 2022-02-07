SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hamilton Power Solutions is proud to announce the new three-state territory for Isuzu Diesel Engines. The territory includes most of Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, and the great Chicagoland area in Illinois. This expansion in the Midwest comes on the heels of the Southwest expansion late in 2021. Building on an already strong relationship with Isuzu Diesel in North America, this territory will be supported by Hamilton's experienced team.
"Hamilton Power Solutions is excited to add additional authorized distribution territory for Isuzu. The new territory is well-populated with equipment manufacturers and customers who count on reliable, durable, and well-supported engines to power their machines," said Brad Borchers, President, Hamilton Power Solutions. "Isuzu's product combined with our customer-based & solution-focused strategy is a perfect match to meet those expectations. Now, with diesel engine-powered solutions available from 11 HP to 770 HP, our team can't wait to share what we are capable of with more customers in Illinois, Wisconsin, and the UP of Michigan. "
"Isuzu's strategies are to deliver the most reliable, eco-friendly, durable, and technologically advanced products in the industry and have world-class customer support. We collaborate with distributors who are willing to invest the resources necessary to accomplish these strategies," said Ken Martin, Executive Director, Sales & Business Advisor, Isuzu. "Hamilton Engine has proven that they can deliver. Under new ownership, we believe they are investing and expanding on our compatible goals and strategies into a larger territory of responsibility. Isuzu is excited to award this territory expansion to Hamilton Engine, and we look forward to supporting their team in their efforts."
Territory Details: Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Wisconsin (excluding the Counties of Douglas, Bayfield, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Polk, Barrow, Rusk, St. Croix, Dunn, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau), and "Chicagoland," Illinois (Counties: Lake, McHenry, Kane, Cook, and DuPage)
About Hamilton Power Solutions
Hamilton Power Solutions is a distributor for Deutz, Isuzu, and Scania industrial diesel engines and drivetrain solution provider for the off-highway industry. With locations in Sun Prairie, WI, Portland, OR and Phoenix, AZ, and a network of over 70 authorized dealers across our territory, we provide comprehensive sales, service & engineering support to customers ranging from off-highway equipment OEM's to end-users operating the "critical-need" equipment powered by the product we design, build & support. Additional information about Hamilton Power Solutions can be found online at http://www.hamiltonpower.com.
About Isuzu Diesel
Isuzu Diesel -- Isuzu Motors America, LLC's PowerTrain Division -- is known for its reliable, eco-friendly, durable, and technologically advanced diesel and alternative fuel engines and power units. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, Isuzu Diesel is the distributor of Isuzu diesel and alternative fuel engines in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Isuzu Motors America, LLC is a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, one of the world's largest manufacturers of diesel engines. Additional information about Isuzu products can be found on the following websites: http://www.isuzuengines.com and http://www.IsuzuREDTech.com.
