MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project management services, is pleased to formally announce the addition of two senior hires. Bob Pratt joins Hammes Healthcare's Advisory Services team as Principal of Planning and Design, where he will have responsibility for campus and facility master planning across the country. Mark E. Tufaro joins Hammes Healthcare's Northeast project management team as Vice President, where he will be responsible for the delivery of acute and ambulatory projects throughout the region.
Bob comes to Hammes with more than 30 years of healthcare planning and design experience. Over the course of his career, Bob has provided leadership for a wide range of acute and ambulatory projects totaling more than $2.2 billion. Recognized as a leader in innovative healthcare construction techniques, he has published several articles and received numerous healthcare design awards, including recognition in Healthcare Design Magazine's "20 Who Are Making a Difference."
Prior to joining Hammes, Bob was CEO and founder of Pratt Design Studio, which designed more than $900 million worth of healthcare facilities over 15 years. He is the co-founder of the Lean Construction Institute Community of Practice in Chicago and helped create the Longwave Think Tank. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and a licensed architect in 47 states.
Mark Tufaro also comes to Hammes as a seasoned industry professional with more than 30 years of healthcare design and project management experience. He is a member of the AIA and a licensed architect and trained engineer in numerous states throughout the Northeast. He also holds a LEED AP with specialty designation.
"The knowledge and experience that both Bob and Mark have cultivated throughout their careers is of tremendous value to our clients," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "We are thrilled to have Bob and Mark on board and look forward to their ongoing contributions and leadership."
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey and by Revista's Top Outpatient Development Report. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/
