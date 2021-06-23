MILWAUKEE and DALLAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hammes Healthcare, a leading provider of consulting and project management services, is pleased to welcome Penny Busch back to the company as regional vice president for the Southwest. She will be based out of Hammes' Dallas office.
With more than 20 years of healthcare and commercial facility planning, design and development experience, Busch will provide leadership for Hammes Healthcare's team in Texas and the broader Southwest region. Prior to joining Hammes, Busch was a Vice President at JLL. Earlier in her career, she worked as a Project Executive for Hammes Healthcare before moving to the healthcare provider side where she held facility development roles at UT Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.
"Penny brings more than 20 years of healthcare and retail experience, which will be of great benefit to our clients," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "She has the knowledge and relationships necessary to ensure that Hammes continues to be well-positioned in this important market. We are excited to welcome Penny back to Hammes into this leadership position and look forward to her ongoing contributions to our healthcare partners."
Hammes has had a presence in Dallas since 2005 to support the state's increasing demand for healthcare facilities. Hammes is currently working on multiple facility planning and development projects for regional and national health systems throughout the state.
About Hammes Healthcare
Hammes Healthcare is a national consulting firm that provides real estate and market strategy, facility planning, project management and development services to the healthcare industry. As a reflection of its commitment to the healthcare industry, Hammes has been ranked as a leading healthcare developer for 23 consecutive years by Modern Healthcare's Construction and Design Survey and by Revista's Top Outpatient Development Report. Hammes has managed in excess of 57 million square feet of complex new, expansion, renovation, replacement, ambulatory care and acute care projects with a value of more than $23 billion for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States. https://www.hammes.com/
