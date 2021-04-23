VERONA, N.Y., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hampton Inn Verona at Turning Stone welcomed Brian Cohan, Principal at Benchmark Development, Michael Charles, Principal at Benchmark Development, Justin Jabara, President of Meyer Jabara Hotels, Eric Churchill, Senior Vice President of Operations for Meyer Jabara Hotels and Ray Halbritter, CEO of Oneida Nation Enterprises to celebrate the hotel's official grand opening.
Hampton Inn Verona at Turning Stone is the area's newest hotel catering to both the leisure and business traveler. The property is located at 5186 Route 365, adjacent to Turning Stone Resort Casino. The hotel is owned by Benchmark Development and managed by Meyer Jabara Hotels.
"The grand opening celebration is the culmination of many months of hard work and collaboration with the local community to bring Hampton Inn Verona at Turning Stone to life," said Todd Lincoln, general manager. "It is incredibly rewarding to have the unwavering support of the community and our local leadership, and we want to thank them for helping to make this project possible."
"We are pleased to welcome the Hampton Inn at Turning Stone as both a neighbor and an excellent addition to the ever-growing area of Central New York," said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. "Serving the region as an economic engine has long been our focus, and we see the arrival of the Hampton Inn as a fitting partner in that goal."
Hampton Inn Verona at Turning Stone offers hotel guests signature brand amenities, including complimentary breakfast, Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center, fitness center, lobby Marketplace and an indoor heated swimming pool. Each of the hotel's 110 guest rooms include HDTV, refrigerator, microwave and coffeemaker. Complimentary shuttle service to Turning Stone Resort Casino is also available.
Hampton Inn Verona at Turning Stone is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
About Benchmark Development
Benchmark Development is a team of seasoned real estate development professionals with substantial experience as developers, builders, and owners. The company's area of expertise includes mixed-use, hotel, adaptive re-use, student housing, and multi-family residential development. Benchmark's primary region of influence and activity is in the Northeast. It concentrates on the secondary and tertiary markets with strong demand generators such as vibrant downtowns, resort areas, colleges and universities, and high-tech centers. For more information visit http://www.benchmarkdevelopment.com.
About Meyer Jabara Hotels
With headquarters in Danbury, Conn., Meyer Jabara Hotels is an award-winning hospitality company owning, operating or leasing hotels and restaurants in 11 states throughout the eastern portion of the United States. The company was formed in 1977 as Motel Hotel Associates through the partnership of William Meyer, a specialist in real property law, and Richard Jabara, a second-generation hotelier. Their portfolio of hotels includes Marriott, Hilton, Choice, Hyatt, InterContinental, and Wyndham brands, as well as several independent hotels. The company culture, referred to as "The Journey," is considered by Meyer Jabara Hotels to be their strongest competitive advantage because it challenges and encourages each team to create special relationships, or heart connections, with the key stakeholders: business partners, associates and customers. For more information on Meyer Jabara Hotels, visit http://www.meyerjabarahotels.com.
