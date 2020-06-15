NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire will supply Chevrolet's All-New 2021 Trailblazer with its all-season tire, Kinergy GT (H436). The Trailblazer RS will be equipped with Kinergy 225/55R18H, and for the ACTIV trim level, Hankook will supply the Dynapro AT2 (RF11) 225/60R17H. Kinergy 215/65R16H tires will be available on the Trailblazer base model.
As an all-season tire, Kinergy GT is the perfect match for the crossover, being designed for driving on different terrains and a number of road conditions. The 3D-hydroplaning design process gives the tire a unique tread with a wide lateral groove that provides excellent water evacuation. Tread block stiffness is optimized by a rigid center rib, translating to excellent dry performance. Often maintained as the most difficult season to drive in, winter performance and traction are improved thanks to the Kinergy's optimized lateral groove tread design. Hankook's patented high-grip silica is the backbone of the Kinergy tread structure. Our dual filler system integrates high dispersible silica to give the Kinergy GT its characteristic low rolling resistance and improved wear and is balanced with design for superior handling and performance, durability and comfort.
Redesigned inside and out for 2021, the Chevy Trailblazer sports an aggressive front grill, tiered headlights and two-toned roofline for RS and ACTIV trims. The addition of Hankook's Dynapro AT2 is an ideal complement to the Trailblazer's style and offers drivers a blend of off-road traction and driving capabilities.
Head of Hankook Tire OE Division Hyunjun Cho said, "Kinergy GT, an all-time favorite of so many carmakers, has once again been chosen to complement Chevrolet's exciting addition to its SUV family. We are happy to continue our long-term partnership with Chevrolet and will be working with them to develop additional products for their vehicles."
Head of Hankook Tire America Technical Center Robert Wheeler said, "The Trailblazer is designed to provide driving performance for varying active lifestyles. To match this range of driving needs we teamed with General Motors to develop these tires by applying our virtual performance prediction capabilities in collaboration with our designers and engineers in materials, testing and manufacturing."
Hankook Tire started supplying original equipment tires to General Motors in 2002, and continues to equip vehicles with Hankook Tire products, from Chevrolet (Malibu, Equinox, Spark, and Sonic) and GMC Terrain to Buick Encore. With the addition of the Chevy Trailblazer, Hankook Tire has expanded its global automotive partnerships by successfully supplying original equipment tires for 46 automakers including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.
About Hankook Tire America Corp.
Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook America markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires, as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States.