LUND, Sweden, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences in September:           

  • Pareto Securities Health Care Conference on Thursday September 3, 2020, at 15:30 CET           
  • Citibank's Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday September 9, 2020            
  • H.C.Wainwrigth Healthcare Conference on Tuesday September 15, 2020            
  • Bank of America Merill Lynch Healthcare Conference on Wednesday September 16, 2020           
  • MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference on Friday September 18, 2020 at 8:00am EST/14:00 CET           
  • ABG Small & Midcap Seminar, Copenhagen on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 13:30 CET

A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com.

Calendar

Aug 31,2020    Kempen Road Show, Tel Aviv/Paris/Benelux (virtual)
Sep 3, 2020     Pareto Healthcare Conference, Stockholm (virtual)
Sep 9, 2020     Citibank's Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, Boston (virtual)
Sep 15, 2020   H.C. Wainwright Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
Sep 16, 2020   Bank of America Merill Lynch Healthcare Conf., London (virtual)
Sep 18, 2020   MorganStanley Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
Sep 23, 2020   ABG Small & Mid Cap Seminar, Copenhagen and virtual
Oct 22, 2020   Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020
Oct 29, 2020   Hansa Biopharma Capital Markets Day, Copenhagen and virtual
Nov 17, 2020   Bryan Garnier Healthcare Conference, Paris
Nov 18, 2020   Jefferies Healthcare Conference, London
Nov 25, 2020   Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen
Feb 2, 2021     Interim report for Jan - Dec 2020
April 8, 2021    Annual Report 2020
April 22, 2021   Interim report for Jan - Mar 2021
July 15, 2021    Interim report for Jan - Jun 2021
Oct 21, 2021    Interim report for Jan - Sep 2021

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com  

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

