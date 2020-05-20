Hansa Biopharma announces upcoming presentations including a late breaking poster presentation at the 2020 American Transplant Congress

- Abstract highlights - 2-year follow-up data demonstrates graft survival of 90% for 31 patients post imlifidase treatment with a median eGFR of 61.5 ml/min. Despite varying levels of DSA rebound among these imlifidase-desensitized patients, the AMR frequency was comparable with those reported in other studies with less sensitized patients. - Reallocation of kidneys due to positive crossmatch affects the refused organ by increasing cold ischemia time and the eventual discard of kidneys. - Anti-HLA IgM antibodies are unaffected by imlifidase treatment.