LUND, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma will publish its Year-End report 2020 at 8:00 CET on February 4, 2021. All interested parties are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the interim results and a business update, on the same date at 14:00 CET/2:00pm EST.

The event will be hosted by Hansa Biopharma's CEO, Søren Tulstrup, and CFO, Donato Spota, and the presentation will be held in English.

Slides used in the presentation will be live on the company website during the call under "Events & Webcast," and will also be made available online after the call. 

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details provided below:

Sweden: +46 8 50 55 83 50

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 92 72

United States: +1 833 526 83 47

The webcast will be available on https://streams.eventcdn.net/hansa/2020h2/register

For further information, please contact:

Klaus Sindahl
Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com  

Katja Margell
Head of Corporate Communications 
Hansa Biopharma 
Mobile: +46 (0) 768-198 326
E-mail: katja.margell@hansabiopharma.com

The following files are available for download:

 

